Freedom Boat Club named to Top 500 Franchise List

Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation has again been named to the Entrepreneur Top 500 Franchise list and earned the top spot in the miscellaneous recreational business category.

2020 marks the fourth consecutive year that Freedom has been recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the world’s most exceptional franchises, and each year the company has improved its position on the list.

This year, the company moved to number 178 on the list – up from 270 in 2019 which marks the highest ranking in the company’s 30-year history.

“We are honored to once again be named by Entrepreneur.com as one of its top franchises in the world,” said John Giglio, Freedom Boat Club president. “The brands on this list truly represent the world’s very best franchise systems, and our franchisees are the reason why we have been successful for 30 years.”