Boating BC announces scholarship recipients

Eight students have been awarded the Glenn Spartz Scholarship from Boating BC in order to further pursue their careers in the marine industry.

Created specifically in response to the growing demand for skilled marine trades, the scholarship directly supports individuals working towards their educational and career goals.

“As our industry continues to grow, one of the challenges we face is ensuring access to qualified marine mechanical technicians in communities across this province, said Boating BC president Don Prittie. “The Glenn Spartz Scholarship is one means of giving those who wish to pursue a career in the boating sector, some help in reaching their goal.”

Each scholarship recipient received up to $2,000 towards their education and are all entering Level-two of the Marine Mechanical Technician (MMT) Program at the BC Institute of Technology (BCIT) or Vancouver Island University (VIU) in January. The eight scholarship recipients include:

Ben Doffe (VIU)

Employer: Port Boat House, Port Alberni

Dan Kennedy (VIU)

Employer: South Island Marine, Sidney

Keegan Cooke (VIU)

Employer: Parker Marine, Courtenay

Ryan Leahy (VIU)

Employer: South Island Marine, Sidney

Braden Price (BCIT)

Employer: SWS Marine Group, Calgary

John Leffers (BCIT)

Employer: Neid Enterprises, Terrace

Mat Leroux (BCIT)

Employer: Bass Pro, Delta

Max Erwin (BCIT)

Employer: Bridgeview Marine, Prince Rupert

The Glenn Spartz Scholarship is a collaborative initiative led by Boating BC with contributing partners from the marine propulsion sector including: Mercury Marine, Volvo Penta, Yamaha, BRP/Evinrude and Suzuki Marine. It is named in honour of a former Boating BC board member who was instrumental in establishing the MMT program. For further details, visit: www.boatingbc.ca