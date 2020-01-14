Lund launches new 1650 Angler for 2020 boat show season

Boat show anglers looking an affordable fishing boat this season can check out Lund’s new 1650 Angler SS (side steering). The new 1650 Angler is strategically targeted for first-time boat buyers and has an aggressive entry price of $14,897, and includes a 50 HP Mercury engine and a ShoreLand'r swing tongue trailer for optimal garage storage. In addition, there will be a free travel cover available for purchases made during the boat show season.

“Lund understands that affordability is an important factor when making a purchase decision, and we wanted to ensure we provided consumers with a Lund quality fishing package at a very affordable price,” said Jason Oakes, Lund director of marketing. “We’re thrilled to bring back the Lund Angler, which has a rich tradition of quality, fishing innovation and product excellence.”

The 1650 Angler has an overall length of 16 feet 5 inches and comes with a wide 80” beam to maximize space for seating in the cockpit. There are two side rod lockers that hold a maximum rod length of 8’ 9”, a 16-gallon bow livewell, and four bow storage compartments to house all your tackle and gear. The 1650 Angler also contains Lund’s innovative SportTrak/ProTrak accessory mounting system for easy access to tools, cup holders, rod holders or other fishing accessories. The ProTrak also secures the travel cover so there’s no snaps to align when installing the cover.

The 1650 Angler is available in five different colors including black, red, blue, white and grey and has a five-person capacity rating.