Registration opens for 2020 NATDA Trailer Show

Returning to Nashville, Tenn. for the first time since 2016, the North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) officially opened registration for the 2020 NATDA Trailer Show on Sep. 2 – 4, 2020.

After spending two years in Indianapolis and one in St. Louis, NATDA is bringing a revamped annual show to one of the locations most requested from dealers and exhibitors alike. The NATDA Trailer Show, an umbrella term for three separate components of the association’s annual show, will now be an inclusive event for the entire light and medium-duty trailer industry.

Dealership Performance Training, a one-day event prior to the opening of the expo hall, will provide educational classes to every category of a dealership team. From sales and marketing seminars to hands-on, technical training certifications, NATDA’s new educational format will contain the most robust offerings the show has ever presented.

According to show organizers, a component often requested from exhibitors is the new Trailer Parts Expo. This two-hour networking event provides valuable time to NATDA Trailer Show exhibitors for the sole purpose of conducting business amongst themselves. "With live entertainment, food, beverages and more, it’s the perfect way for OEM and Business-to-Business exhibitors to connect at the 2020 NATDA Trailer Show," show organizers said.

Lastly, the dealer-specific trade show portion of the event, now simply called the Trailer Show, returns in 2020 both bigger and better. From the biggest names in the industry to innovative start-ups, the Trailer Show brings the entire industry under one roof for the sole benefit of trailer and truck bed dealerships around the country.

Any trailer or truck bed dealership – NATDA member or otherwise – interested in attending any component of the 2020 NATDA Trailer Show in Nashville, Tenn. on September 2 – 4, 2020 is encouraged to visit www.natda.org/tradeshow to register today.