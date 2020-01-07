ABYC kicks Off Standards Week

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) hosted its annual meeting on the evening of Jan. 6 in New Orleans. The cocktail reception kicks off Standards Week where industry experts gather to review and revise safety standards pertaining to the design, construction, maintenance and repair of recreational boats.

During the annual meeting ABYC announced new members to the board of directors including Gary DeSanctis, AIM Marine Group, Eric Fetchko, Dometic Marine Americas, Phil Cappel, United States Coast Guard, and Matt Majors, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA).

An awards presentation also took place to recognize ABYC members who have provided exceptional service to the marine industry.

ABYC Lifetime Service Award – Awarded to Jim Getz

For lifelong service to the marine industry and profound contributions to boating safety and the advancement of recreational boating.

ABYC Service Award - Awarded to Bob Tate

For conspicuous service through active participation on committees and boards that materially benefits the goals of ABYC.

Bolling Fortson Douglas Memorial Award - Awarded to Dr. Wendy Sanders

This award was established to recognize a female ABYC member who best exemplifies dedication to the marine industry with the advancement of safety, education and standards in recreational boating.

Standards Week will continue with PTC meetings occurring throughout the week for electrical, hull performance, control systems, electrical component, hull and deck structures, navigation and sound signals, hull piping, fuel and ventilation, and fire fighting and detection systems.