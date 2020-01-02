NMMA calls for annual survey participants

NMMA is calling on all recreational boating industry stakeholders to participate in the association’s second annual advocacy survey, which will play an important role in shaping the organization’s 2020 policy priorities. Click here to take the survey.

NMMA says direct stakeholder feedback is essential to ensuring the industry’s advocacy efforts are robust and effective.

Last year, more than 1,500 industry representatives took part in the survey, and NMMA is hopeful that they will exceed that mark this year.

Click here to participate in the survey today.