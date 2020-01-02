Freedom Boat Club adds assistant director of marketing

Freedom Boat Club announced Luke Bickerstaff has joined the organization as the assistant director of marketing. Bickerstaff will be responsible for all ad design and copywriting. He will manage the franchise’s social media, assist in writing for video scripts and press releases and will be responsible for marketing analytics. Bickerstaff will work directly with Lisa Almeida, the co-owner of Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville who also serves as the director of marketing.

Bickerstaff is a recent graduate of the University of North Florida and was named the college’s 2019 Most Outstanding Graduating Senior in Advertising for the spring term. In his senior term, he interned with Freedom Boat Club where his marketing and creative ad designs earned him this full-time position. Bickerstaff also interned at Walt Disney World and on a U.S. Senate Campaign.

Bickerstaff grew up in Jacksonville in the Mandarin area where he currently lives. He said he was interested in interning with Freedom Boat Club for the hands-on experience he would get in an in-house advertising role. Bickerstaff said he is excited for this opportunity to work full-time with the organization because they are a company with family values and a member-first mentality. He is also excited to work for a company who is focused on promoting a lifestyle of happiness.