Union Marine honored at Boston Whaler dealer meeting

Boston Whaler recently honored Union Marine at the Annual Dealer Meeting in Edgewater, Fla.

Union Marine was recognized as the second largest independent Whaler dealer in North America for the 2019 model year for units sold for the second year in a row. They were also awarded the fifth largest independent Whaler dealer for dollar volume.

Kevin Roggenbuck, President and CEO stated “Boston Whaler builds one of the very best boats in the world and we are thrilled to be recognized again as one of their top dealers”