Elevate Summit keynote to discuss AI and disruption

International bestselling author Jay Samit will present “Managing – and Making – Disruption” on Tuesday, January 21 at the Boating Industry Elevate Summit. Samit is a dynamic entrepreneur and speaker widely recognized as one of the world’s leading experts on disruption and innovation.

Check out this message from Samit about his keynote address at the upcoming Boating Industry Elevate Summit in Charlotte, N.C.:

Chairman of a transformative Artificial Intelligence company, Samit was once described by Wired magazine as “having the coolest job in the industry.” Samit gets people passionate about innovation and overcoming obstacles and teaches them to think bigger. His speech will be as entertaining and inspiring as it is informative, and stay with the audience long after the conference has ended.

The Accelerate Conference will be held January 20-22, in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Sheraton Charlotte.

