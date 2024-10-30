FLIBS kicks off 2024 show

The 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show opened its doors Wednesday, Oct. 29, kicking off the annual five-day show.

The show takes place across seven locations across Fort Lauderdale, including Bahia Mar Yachting Center, Broward County Convention Center, Hall of Fame Marina, Las Olas Marina, Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina, Pier 66 Marina and Superyacht Village at Pier 66 South.

“The 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show opened today under clear skies, celebrating its 65th year as the world’s largest in-water boat show,” Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets said. “Spanning seven venues, FLIBS welcomes exhibitors, visitors, elected officials, and community leaders to this milestone event. Join us with family and friends over the next four days for an unforgettable experience on the water!”

FLIBS 2024 continues through Nov. 3, 2024.