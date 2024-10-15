NMMA highlights hurricane relief organizations for impacted communities

Following Hurricanes Helene and Milton’s significant impact on numerous communities across the Southeast, many remain without power. NMMA said its priority remains to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected, including many member companies, their employees and their families.



NMMA is communicating with members, stakeholders and partners to fully assess the impact of both hurricanes on the recreational marine community and understand the support that might be needed. The team is closely monitoring the legislative landscape and appropriations of funds to help small businesses and those who may need assistance. More information will be provided as it becomes available.



For those looking to support those affected by the recent storms, below are a list of resource organizations for consideration:

The American Red Cross is a nonprofit humanitarian organization that provides emergency assistance, disaster relief, and disaster preparedness education and is currently on the ground helping people who have been impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The United Way of Florida (UWOF) Disaster Fund will be directed to Florida communities impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Donations may be allocated to a specific location/county by noting in the “Note for the Donor Scroll” section here.

Hope Florida pulls together the private sector, nonprofits, and government resources to help Floridians get back on their feet following a natural disaster.

The North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund, managed by the United Way of North Carolina, is collecting donations being used to provide grants to nonprofits working directly in impacted communities.



NMMA said members impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton can reach out to NMMA via hurricanerelief@nmma.org.