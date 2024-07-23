Mercury Marine announces production schedule adjustments

Following a workforce reduction at its Fond du Lac, Wis. facility last month, Mercury Marine recently announced it would be implementing changes to its production schedule that will impact around 1,700 hourly employees.

Mercury noted the company is not permanently laying off anyone as part of this schedule change, rather adjusting manufacturing from now through the end of the year to mirror that of the manufacturer’s boat builder partners.

“These actions were taken due to softening of consumer demand in some of our markets mainly as a result of continued high interest rates and near-term reductions in boat production by Mercury’s boat builder partners,” said Lee Gordon, Brunswick Corporation’s VP of Corporate Communications, Public Relations & Public Affairs. This reduction action will be one week at a time for a total of between six and eight weeks from now through the end of the year and will impact the hourly employee population at Mercury. There are some plants that will not be impacted.”

Gordon also noted that Mercury remains one of the largest employers in the Fox Valley, and in the state of Wisconsin, with more than 3,500 full-time employees in Fond du Lac, and accounts for $5B in annual economic impact to the Fond du Lac Community.