Palm Beach celebrates successful 2024 show

The 2024 Palm Beach International Boat Show (PBIBS), owned by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County (MIAPBC) and produced by Informa Markets, concluded this past weekend, closing out its annual four-day event in downtown West Palm Beach. This year’s show featured a record-breaking number of vessels on display, making it the largest edition in the show’s storied history.

“We maintain our focus on enhancing the overall guest experience,” stated Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets. “This includes dynamic activations like Nautical Ventures’ innovative in-water AquaZone presentation and a diverse array of educational seminars, including those by the Water Revolution Foundation highlighting sustainable boating options. Complemented by family-friendly activities and exclusive luxury VIP experiences for Windward VIP ticket holders, our goal remains to elevate every aspect of the event.”

Since 1982, the Palm Beach International Boat Show has anchored itself as a pillar not only for the Palm Beach community but also for the marine industry. The Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back program, funded through a portion of the show’s ticket sales, optional ticket price add-ons, and other boat show-related activities, supports projects that foster educational opportunities and enhance waterfront projects, positively impacting thousands of lives throughout the community. Leading into the 2024 show, the Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back program proudly announced its contribution of $500,000 towards community enrichment initiatives.

“The Palm Beach International Boat Show is not only an economic powerhouse but also a cherished tradition within our community,” added Alyssa Freeman, Executive Director of MIAPBC. “Through initiatives like the Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back program, we reaffirm our commitment to enriching lives and fostering growth across the industry and throughout key community institutions that impact the everyday lives of West Palm Beach residents.”

“We are grateful for the support and enthusiasm that the West Palm Beach community, county and city officials, and residents show us year after year. It is the steadfast backing that fuels the success of the boat show making it a highlight for boating enthusiasts and industry professionals alike,” concluded Doole.