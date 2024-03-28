NMMA Canada joins Boating Ontario Association for regional events

This week, NMMA Canada took part in two regional meetings hosted by the Boating Ontario Association (BOA), an NMMA member and strategic regional provincial partner.

The meetings provided a vital platform for BOA and the Canadian recreational boating industry to engage with the local boating community through educational sessions, networking opportunities and open forums for attendees to share their experiences and perspectives on pertinent issues facing recreational boating in Ontario.

NMMA Canada’s Patrick Pereira, manager of government relations, also visited several NMMA members in the Parry Sound and Orillia area, scheduled around the BOA regional meetings, to further strengthen partnerships, exchange insights and collaborate on shared objectives.