Boating Industry names 2024 40 Under 40

With the debut of its most recent issue, Boating Industry officially named the 2024 40 Under 40 award winners.

As part of Boating Industry‘s Top 100 Awards program, Boating Industry’s 40 Under 40 annual recognition awards of exceptional young professionals continues to shine a spotlight on a unique group of industry trailblazers.

Selected from hundreds of nominations from across the industry, this year’s 40 Under 40 features young professionals leading the pack from all segments of the marine industry from manufacturers to dealers and just about everything in between.

Read all about this year’s 40 Under 40 and much more in the latest issue of Boating Industry online.