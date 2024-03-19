Forza X1 names interim CEO, president

Forza X1, Inc., a developer of electric sport boats aimed at promoting sustainable recreational boating, announced last week the appointment of Joseph Visconti as the company’s Interim CEO and Daniel Norton as the company’s president, effective immediately. They replace Jim Leffew, who notified the company of his resignation on March 6.

Visconti currently serves as Forza’s executive chairman and chief of product development in addition to his recent appointment as interim CEO. Visconti is also the CEO, president, and chairman of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.. With nearly 30 years of executive-level operational and financial experience, Visconti has experience building teams of professionals focusing on product development and bringing those products to market. He has been actively involved in the company since its origin as Twin Vee’s electric boat division in 2020. Since then, Visconti has been instrumental in bringing Forza public, raising capital, and driving Forza’s vision forward.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to take on the role of Interim CEO at Forza,” said Visconti. “I’m incredibly proud of what the Company has achieved so far and enthusiastic about what we can accomplish in the future. I am looking forward to assuming an operative position and, together with our engineers and management, spearheading the next phase of Forza’s journey.”

In addition to Visconti’s appointment, the company’s board of directors appointed Daniel Norton as Forza’s president. Norton has been an integral part of the company since its creation in 2021, serving as its director of engineering. His dedication, expertise, and organizational ability have significantly contributed to Forza’s progress on its proprietary electric outboard motor and supplementary projects. As the company’s president, Norton will play an even more significant role in navigating Forza toward future milestones. Before joining Forza, Norton spent over 20 years working in the technical design engineering arena for companies, including Caterpillar Inc., Gerber Technology, and ATI Industrial Automation, in various project management and engineering development positions. He holds over 20 patents on innovative electromechanical solutions to automation, boat docking, and workpiece clamping. He is also the inventor of the NLS (Nautical Landing System) technology and has been developing the Smartlander positive restraint system for use in heavy-duty marine applications. Norton received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1998 from Northeastern University and is a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He received his Certified Scrum Product Owner certification in 2019.

“I am honored to be named President of Forza X1,” remarked Norton. “I am thankful for Jim’s past leadership and am in awe of all that he has accomplished in his career and in such a short period of time leading us. There are some big shoes to fill. Also, I am humbled and grateful to Joseph who has put faith in my abilities to take Forza to the next stage of growth. I am passionate about our Company’s mission and values and am committed to our talented team and what we stand for.”