MarineMax completes Williams Tenders USA acquisition

MarineMax, Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of Williams Tenders USA, Inc. (Williams). Headquartered in Pompano Beach, Fla.

Williams is a distributor and retailer for UK-based Williams Jet Tenders Ltd., manufacturer of rigid inflatable jet tenders for the luxury yacht market.

“The addition of Williams illustrates our strategic approach to growth, focused on the acquisition of high-quality businesses that enhance our margin profile and strengthen customer relationships,” said W. Brett McGill, CEO and president of MarineMax. “Today, Williams’ luxury jet tenders are marketed in 20 locations across the United States and the Caribbean. Fueled by growth in the yacht and luxury yacht markets, we see significant potential for growth of Williams, while maintaining the exceptional level of service and experiences their customer base expects. We believe Williams is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth opportunity and are thrilled to welcome the entire Williams USA team to the MarineMax family.”