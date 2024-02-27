Registration opens for 2024 American Boating Congress

Registration for the recreational boating industry’s annual advocacy event, the American Boating Congress, is now open.

The American Boating Congress (ABC) will return to Washington, D.C. from May 8-10, 2024, bringing together all segments of the recreational boating industry to share its collective voice on Capitol Hill and address pressing matters for the industry. Following a successful ABC in 2023, the NMMA will welcome the industry back to The Wharf, D. C. at the Intercontinental Hotel.

Early-bird pricing is available through April 1, 2024. Stakeholders may register here or at the link below.

This year’s advocacy event will include meetings with members of Congress and staff on Capitol Hill, and feature discussions with influential policymakers, timely political and policy updates, networking opportunities, receptions, and more.

Register here: https://nmmaabc2023.expotracker.net/index.aspx