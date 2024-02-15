Miami Industry Breakfast honors award winners

The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show kicked off this morning with its annual Industry Breakfast at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Featuring remarks from NMMA president Frank Hugelmeyer and other industry stakeholders, the program set the pace for the busy show ahead through the weekend.

During the event, various awards were also presented, including the 2024 Innovation Awards, CSI Awards, Charles Chapman Award and the Alan J. Freedman Award.

2024 Innovation Awards

The NMMA and Boating Writers International (BWI) honored 13 recipients and two honorable mentions with the 2024 Miami Innovation Awards during the Industry Breakfast. The Miami Innovation Awards recognize manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products to market.

The Miami Innovation Awards judges’ committee was comprised of eight BWI members who perform product testing throughout the year and have specific expertise in marine products and equipment. The judges’ committee included Ben Stein (Chair), Tim Murphy (Co-Chair), Kelsey Bonham, Kevin Falvey, Alan Jones, Adam Quandt, Gary Reich, and Tony Esposito.

The 2024 Miami Innovation Award winners are:

Cabin Cruisers, Motor Yachts & Trawler: Boston Whaler, 365 Conquest – “The unsinkable Boston Whaler 365 Conquest proved unbeatable in its category. Drawer style seats, point of use storage and moving the galley topside makes for an offshore boat of great versatility,” said Kevin Falvey.

Center Console / Walkaround Fishing Boats: HCB Yachts, HCB 48′ Campeón – “The HCB 48 Campeón takes the idea of the custom boat to a new level with an ultra-widescreen display that can be customized to the owner’s desires and a one-touch digital switching system that powers up only the systems specified by the skipper,” Gary Reich noted. “The build quality and attention to detail overshadowed entrants in the category.”

Consumer Electronics, Mobile Applications and Software: Skyhawk Oversea, Skyhawk Oversea –“This is an easy, affordable boat monitoring system that requires no hardwiring or technical knowledge,” said Tony Esposito.

Cuddy Cabins, Bowriders, and Deck Boats: Boston Whaler, 210 Vantage – “This dual console, 21-footer with its convertible portside lounge brings many of the features of much bigger boats to this 21-foot boat,” said Tim Murphy.

Deck Equipment: Shadow-Caster LED Lighting, Eagle Ray Light Bar – “From a hyper-focused long-distance spot to a diffused flood light, the Eagle Ray Light Bar offers flexibility and low energy usage in one simple installation,” noted Murphy.

Honorable mention: MasterCraft Boat Company, Power Board Racks

Electric Motor / Battery Powered Propulsion / Hybrids and boats: ePropulsion eLite – “There are other electric outboards on the market, but the ePropulsion eLite beats them all in simplicity, weight and price point,” said Kelsey Bonham. “This is perfect for a thrifty cruiser, a savvy kayaker and many in between.”

Fishing Equipment, Gear & Tackle: Taco Marine, Open Water Internal & Collapsible Carbon Fiber Outrigger Poles – “Taco’s carbon fiber outrigger poles are lightweight collapsible, easy to ship and can be setup without tools. Go fish!” exclaimed Alan Jones.

Furnishings & Interior Parts: SeaDek, Backlighted SeaDek – “SeaDek’s embedded RGB lighting takes the ubiquitous EVA foam decking, coaming pads, and step pads to a new level of functionality and owner customizations,” said Falvey.

Inboard Engines: Pleasurecraft Engine Group, PCM ZZ8S and ZZ8R Engines – “The highest performing marine engines have historically demanded the highest-octane fuel. PCM blows that paradigm out of the water with the ZZ8 engine series which makes gobs of torque and a heard of horsepower on 89 octane fuel,” noted Falvey.

Outboard Engines: Mercury Racing (Mercury Marine), V8 500R – “Mercury Racing didn’t just add 50 horsepower to create the 500r, they also made it stronger, increased fuel and airflow, gave it the ability to compensate for humidity and yet it still runs on 89 octane,” said Jones.

Personal Gear, Soft Goods: SeaSucker LLC, Basking Bag – Esposito noted, “It solves a real-world boating problem. Who among us hasn’t had to turn about to retrieve an overboard trash bag?”

Personal Watercraft: Sea-Doo, RXP-X – “The Sea-Doo RXP-X 325 takes an already strong power platform in the PWC market to a completely new level,” said Adam Quandt. “Featuring a new Rotax power plant, all while not adding any weight or size, the RXP-X 325 is a true rocket on the water.”

Propulsion Equipment & Parts: Dockmate, Dockmate DPS – “Dockmate DPS brings the benefits of dynamic positioning systems to hundreds of thousands of boats that previously couldn’t leverage its safety and convenience,” said Reich.

Honorable mention: Yamaha Watercraft, Helm Master EX for Jet Boats

CSI Awards

The NMMA announced today 62 recipients of the 2023 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards for excellence in customer satisfaction.

The Marine Industry CSI Awards honor boat and engine manufacturers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve their customers. Award recipients achieved an independently measured standard of excellence of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year, based on information provided by customers purchasing a new boat or engine during the period between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

Participating manufacturers must survey all new boat buyers during this period. For this reporting period, the program surveyed more than 175,000 customers tracking customer satisfaction with the product, sales experience, delivery, and service process in addition to product quality.

“Manufacturers who excel at creating exceptional boats and engines are critical to the success of the recreational boating industry,” said Robert Newsome, chief administrative officer and senior vice president of operations for NMMA. “An outstanding ownership experience starts with excellent products, ultimately helping to create lifelong boaters.

The following companies, across 12 categories, were honored with the 2023 CSI Awards for their efforts to increase customer satisfaction levels in the boating industry:

Aluminum Outboard Boats

Crestliner Boats

Lund Boat Company

Ranger

SeaArk

Tracker Deck Boats

Hurricane

NauticStar

Fiberglass Bass Boats

Bass Cat Boats

Nitro

Ranger

Skeeter Products

Triton

Fiberglass Outboard Boats

Aviara Boats

Axopar Boats

Blackfin Boats

Boston Whaler

Chaparral Boats Inc.

Chris-Craft

EdgeWater Boats

Everglades Boats

Formula Boats

Grady-White Boats

Jupiter Marine

Mako

Nitro

Parker Boats

Pursuit Boats

Ranger

Regal Marine

Regulator Marine

Robalo Boats LLC

SeaVee Boats

Sportsman Boats

Tahoe

Tiara Yachts

Triton

Inboard Express Cruiser Boats

• Tiara Yachts Inboard

Watersports Boats

• ATX Surf Boats

• Centurion Boats

• MasterCraft Boat Company

• Nautique Boat Company

• Skier’s Choice Inc. Moomba Boats

• Skier’s Choice Inc. Supra Boats

• Supreme Boats

• Tige Boats

Pontoon Boats

• Avalon

• Barletta Pontoon Boats

• Bennington

• Crest Pontoons

• Forest River, Inc.

• G3 Boats • Godfrey Marine

• Harris Pontoon Boats

• Premier Marine

• Ranger

• Regency

• SmokerCraft, Inc. – Sunchaser

• Sun Tracker

PWC

• Yamaha Watercraft

Sterndrive Bowrider Boats

• Chaparral Boats Inc.

• Chris-Craft

• Formula Boats

• Monterey Boats

• Regal Marine

Sterndrive Cuddy and Express Boats

• Bayliner

Inboard Engines

• Ilmor

• Indmar Marine Engines

• Pleasurecraft Engine Group

Outboard Engines

• Honda Marine

• Suzuki Marine USA, LLC

• Tohatsu America Corporation

• Yamaha Motor Corporation

Charles Chapman Award

The NMMA honored Dave Livingston, co-owner and head of design and product development of Fluid Motion, with the 2024 Charles Chapman Award. The Chapman Award recognizes individuals or groups within the marine industry who have made outstanding contributions to the sport of boating for the benefit of the recreational boating industry and boating public.

Livingston’s career spans more than 60 years and has helped shape the recreational boating industry, with contributions to hands-on product innovations and spearheading pivotal company growth.

From a young age, Livingston has been drawn to the water. He built his first boat at 14 years old, a 9’ 8” Mustang, using plans he found in Popular Mechanics magazine. During high school, Livingston spent summers working on Unlimited Hydroplane Racing teams, further fueling his passion. By the time he graduated, he had built a B class hydroplane, D class hydroplane, and several runabouts, which he raced and skied behind.

He went on to study mechanical engineering while working in design for a local firm. His study was split by four years of service in the Navy, after which he went on to work at Nickum and Spalding Naval Architecture and later Lockheed Naval Architecture. Shortly after, he designed and built what would become his first commercially successful vessel—the catamaran design bearing the family name, the Livingston dinghy. After several years at the helm of Livingston, he eventually sold the company to Reinell. With over 75,000 of these dinghies produced, his design is still found in service throughout the nation.

After his tenure at Livingston, he dedicated several years to product development at Reinell. From there, he went on to lead the design and product development team for Bayliner, where he pioneered accessible designs and oversaw efficient consolidated manufacturing. Other career milestones demonstrate Livingston’s inventiveness extending into towing logistics and storage convenience for end consumers. One of his most impactful business achievements was developing the Capri package for Bayliner which produced dramatic new affordability in recreational boating.

Other career milestones demonstrate Dave’s inventiveness extending beyond propulsion systems into towing logistics and storage convenience for end consumers. He led the manufacturing of the L Drive, a lighter more efficient propulsion system. Livingston was proud to collaborate with top talent in pioneering such an innovative power solution.

In the early 2000s, Livingston teamed up with his son, John, to establish Fluid Motion. Today, Fluid Motion constructs 15 models across three brands for Ranger Tugs, Cutwater and Solara. He has channeled his lifelong expertise in boat design to craft versatile boats on the market today.

Throughout the last six decades, Livingston has collaborated with numerous manufacturers to innovate and enhance both new and existing products. Notable companies in his portfolio include Livingston, Reinell, Bayliner, Maxum, Buccaneer, US Yacht, Trophy, Arriva, Cobra, Ski Challenger, Blue Fin, Quantum, Ranger Boat Company, Martini, Solara, Ranger Tugs, Cutwater Boats, Force Outboards, Escort Trailers, Fountain, Wellcraft, and Regal.

Alan J. Freedman Award

The NMMA honored Michele J. Goldsmith, Vice President and General Manager of the Soundings Trade Only Group, with the 2024 Alan J. Freedman Memorial Leadership Award, which recognizes individuals who’ve made outstanding contributions to the marine accessories industry through leadership, creativity and personal motivation.

“Throughout her career, Michele has had the unique ability to connect people and ideas. Her passion, vision, and dedication are matched with a tireless commitment to bettering the marine industry,” said Steve Tilders, sales director for Xylem Inc. and nominator. “It is an honor to present Michele Goldsmith with this well-deserved recognition and we hope she continues to inspire and empower future generations of marine industry professionals for years to come.”

Goldsmith’s ties to recreational boating run deep and started early. She is the third generation in her family to work in the industry. Her grandparents started in the 1940s, followed by her parents in the 1970s and she joined the industry in 1991, working alongside her father at Todd Enterprises. She got her start running manufacturing operations of the plastics business before taking over sales and marketing.

She moved on to Charles Industries in 2000, followed by variousroles in sales, marketing, and product development for marine component companies, including Paneltronics, Mastervolt and Lippert. Her marine industry experience includes manufacturing operations, product development, and marketing and sales management roles to the OEM, aftermarket, domestic and international sectors.

In 2018, Goldsmith joined Active Interest Media as the publisher of Soundings Trade Only and was named Vice President and General Manager of Soundings Trade Only Group in 2023. During her tenure with AIM, she has pioneered programs and event series, including “Pitch the Pros”, “Women in the Industry” and “1+1 Mentoring Program,” providing a platform for industry professionals to connect and learn in a supportive and inclusive community within the marine industry.

She has actively served the marine industry on the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) board of directors, executive board, chair of the Marine Accessories and Components Division (MACD) board of directors, Grow Boating and BoatPAC boards, as well as the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) technical board of directors. Goldsmith was also recognized with the 2023 Darlene Briggs Woman of the Year Award.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Goldsmith is a visual thinker and artist.. She enjoys moving outside her comfort zone traveling, hiking and exploring, continuous learning, and has an appreciation for time spent near or on the water with friends and family.