Regal and Nautique of Orlando launches new facility

After more than five years in the making, multi award-winning retailer Regal & Nautique of Orlando has officially opened its new 19,036 square-foot Nautique showroom in downtown Orlando, featuring a truly innovative sales and service facility expressly designed for Nautique customers to “experience excellence.”

According to GM/Owner Jeff Husby, every component in the new build centered around delivering the ultimate customer experience, resulting in a world class establishment that is second to none in its space.

“We researched, studied and visited dozens of top marine and automotive sales and service showrooms regionally and throughout the country,” said Husby. “We have incorporated a winning series of intelligent designs, many of which are unique and set a new benchmark for our industry.”

In keeping with the signature Nautique brand motif, customers are greeted at the showroom entry by a massive, custom-built octagonal receptionist desk that incorporates finely crafted Nautique marine upholstery and tandem, custom machined billet replicas of the Nautique seat badges. Directly overhead is a stunning, hand-welded 11’x10’ artistic chandelier crafted from billet components which were used in the development of the all-new Super Air Nautique G23 PARAGON. The chandelier’s exploded whirlwind of billet is interlaced with RGB LED strands which are paired to the matching light set on the desk.

From this vantage point, the view opens to an expansive 9500 square-foot showroom designed to accommodate up to 18 Nautique boat models, including a featured model that rotates on its own turning platform. A 12’x20’ video wall commands attention and features the best in watersports action, flanked by high quality surround-sound speakers strategically positioned throughout the facility. A “Wall of Awards” is proudly displayed, revealing a wake of impressive achievements earned by the dealership including 2x recipient of both the Boating Industry’s #1 Ranked Dealer of the Year award, and the Water Sports Industry Association’s International Marine Dealer of the Year, among dozens of others.

Aft of the showroom, a 16’ glass door opens to a private customer delivery suite which accommodates up to three boats. Upon customer delivery completion, an exterior door opens for convenient customer hook-up and departure.

Sure to be considered the most exciting design feature by many is the totally innovative “Speakeasy Design Center.” Customers enter by VIP invitation through a speakeasy door and are treated to a unique private sales experience with access to nearly every component used to build a Nautique, with the ability to touch and feel a vast array of color and tower samples, steering wheels, grab handles and more. A 2024 Ski Nautique boat is integrated into the overhead ceiling with a full hull reveal. Below, a circular couch is situated so customers may relax in comfort while building their own Nautique via iPad which is connected to a fully retractable 85” TV hidden in the wall. Customers take control at the Paragon helm station with the option to interact and engage via touchscreen and LINC Panoray displays. A full wet bar with a trio of concealed refrigerators round-out the exclusive and exciting Speakeasy experience.

The new location also features the fully stocked Wake United Pro Shop on site, featuring a comprehensive product offering of the best towboat toys, gear, equipment and brands in the business.

For group meetings, the showroom also sports a private conference room with Max Hub Interactive White Board Computer for video meetings and collaboration sessions.

The Parts and Service Departments are equally designed for customer convenience and staff efficiency.

The Parts complex is fully secured, featuring an automatic roll-up door that opens to the retail showroom for easy customer access. Stanley Vidmar cabinets house a full array of exclusive Nautique parts, while powder coated red shelving provides additional storage capacity.

The Service Department is also easily accessible to customers via a large circular drop-off area completely under-roof, with an adjacent service window. The 5000-square-foot service facility includes three interior and three exterior service bays, plus two inside and two exterior service bays for boat prep. Within the climate-controlled service facility, a dedicated resource area houses an overhead bridge crane, computer and document storage, shop supplies, custom tech toolboxes, plus private tech restrooms and wash area.

The new facility also features eight private offices, an employee kitchen/lunchroom, plus separate customer and employee restroom facilities. All interior doors include biometric digital security locks and facial recognition security cameras.

While this new showroom exclusively spotlights the Nautique brand, the dealership will continue to sell and service its Regal, Supreme and Southbay Pontoon lines at the original showroom facility directly across the street at 2226 Paseo Avenue.