AMI Conference and Expo kicks off today

The annual AMI Conference & Expo kicks off today in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and will run through February 1, 2024.

The annual event, produced by the Association of Marina Industries, welcomes marina owner and operates from the across the country for three days of education, networking and much more.

This year’s conference will feature an opening keynote from Bill Benjamin on building a culture within your business with you at the center of it. David Atkins will deliver his keynote, “No Excuses” – Breakthrough Fear & Adversity to Play a Bigger Game in Business and Life on day two.

Find the full schedule for this year’s conference and expo on the Association of Marina Industries’ website.