Yamaha unveils new F350 outboard

Yamaha recently unveiled its newly-designed F350 for 2024.

“Boaters asked for it, and we delivered. The F350 is the perfect big power, light-weight option for a wide variety of applications,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “In addition, we expanded Helm Master EX Variable Speed Bow Thruster Integration for single through quint configurations to give more boaters access to the ultimate in boat control. We also added new pitches to the reliable Saltwater Series II propeller line, giving a broader array of boats access to great performance and fuel economy. 2024 is going to be a great year for boaters who choose Yamaha power.”

The F350 4.3-liter V6 outboard boasts larger intake and exhaust valves than the F300 and uses the same diameter electronic throttle valve as the 5.6L V8 XTO 450 to maximize air movement. A new crankshaft offers a longer stroke, enabling more torque at lower speeds.

With a 11:1 compression ratio, the new F350 manages air displacement using tailored intake manifolds equipped with 40% larger surge tanks, as compared to the F300. Identical port and starboard intake manifolds enable the ideal placement for the 81mm electronic throttle valve that is 8% larger than the F300 throttle valve and is center-mounted.

The Yamaha F350 also incorporates the use of iridium spark plugs—appreciated for their hardiness and concentrated, efficient spark—combined with Yamaha’s new fuel injection control mapping, which produces a longer injector duration than that of the F300 4.2L.

For durability, the new Yamaha F350 incorporates the same water sensor for overheat control that is used on the XTO 450, which helps catch increasing engine temps sooner than traditional sensors by monitoring the temperature of the cooling water, not the block. A size-up in oil cooler capacity over the F300, along with Yamaha’s sleeveless, plasma-fused cylinder technology for strength, reduce friction and create precise heat distribution.

The vigorous foundational propulsion of the new gearcase is merged with Yamaha’s Thrust Enhancing Reverse Exhaust (TERE) technology, which keeps exhaust bubbles above the anti-ventilation plate and away from the propeller at 2500 RPM in reverse to produce high thrust when backing down on a fish and to add more precision when maneuvering around the docks. The F350 is offered in full model 25-inch or 30-inch shaft lengths and 25-inch, 30-inch and 35-inch for late-stage customized (LSC) lower unit models. LSC models are equipped with an intermediate drive shaft and shift rod.

The new Yamaha F350 will be available in Spring of 2024.