NMMA 2024 shows kick off next week

Kicking off the 2024 winter boat show season, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, are the Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show, January 10-14, and Discover Boating New England Boat Show, January 10-14, and Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show, January 11-14. To engage current boaters and bring in new customers, plans for 2024 Discover Boating boat shows include an increase in floorplans and exhibitors, robust marketing plans and a host of immersive experiences and entertainment.

The Discover Boating Beach Club, which launched in 2023 in New York and Chicago, is expanding across four markets, and will return to Chicago and launch in New England next week. Similar activations will take place across Discover Boating boat shows, including the Lake Life Lounge in Atlanta, reimagined with a host of new activities for show goers.

Boat Finder returns in 2024, engaging customers now in the boat-shopping process ahead of the show they plan to attend. The 2024 tool features a new design and layout to drive more shoppers to boat brands and dealers.

The 2024 Discover Boating boat show schedule is as follows: