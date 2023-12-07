NMMA releases 2022 U.S. Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract

The U.S. Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract is the most trusted source of comprehensive industry data for recreational boating intelligence. The data presented in the report spans 2008-2022, to better understand the industry growth and shifts in market behavior by analyzing the data and presenting information including these sections: Total Industry Sales by Category and State, Powerboat Sales Trends, Cruiser, Watersport, Fishing Boat and Trailer Sales Trends, Sailboat Sales Trends, Outboard Engine Sales Trends and more.

NMMA members receive unlimited complimentary access to the digital versions of the annual U.S. Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract. Non-members can purchase the Total Boat Registrations Report for $5,499.

Visit www.nmma.org/statistics to learn more about this report and many other reports available from NMMA.