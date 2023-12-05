Mercury Canada names new GM

Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation, announced the promotion of Richard Straka to general manager of Mercury Canada.

Straka joined Mercury in 2021 as category director and most recently served as director of supply chain and operations strategy. He previously held positions at GE Capital and Wells Fargo.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to accept the General Manager role with Mercury Marine in Canada,” Straka said. “I have enjoyed working with the Canadian marine industry for many years and have witnessed the excellence and innovation that Mercury delivers to the market. I am proud to be part of a talented and dedicated team that is committed to serving our customers and supporting marine businesses and activities across Canada.”

Straka succeeds Jonathan Levine, who has been named vice president & general manager, regional operations – Freedom Boat Club for Brunswick Corporation’s Business Acceleration division.