NMMA names new VP of North American public affairs

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) has hired Molly Drenkard as vice president of North American Public Affairs. Drenkard oversees the Association’s strategic communications related to policy and government engagement on behalf of the $230 billion U.S. recreational boating industry. In addition, Drenkard will oversee NMMA’s public affairs efforts in Canada. She is based in NMMA’s Washington, D.C. headquarters and reports to Ellen Bradley, NMMA’s senior vice president of marketing and communications.

Drenkard comes to NMMA from Anheuser-Busch, the world’s largest brewer. As director of corporate communications on the U.S. communications team, she led high-impact public affairs initiatives, engaged with key stakeholders, and advanced the brewer’s public policy and external reputation objectives in a dynamic legislative and regulatory environment.

“Molly brings deep public affairs and strategic communications experience to NMMA as we work to extend our industry’s voice and reinforce our commitment to working with government to promote the growth and sustainability of recreational boating in North America,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president and CEO.

Prior to Anheuser-Busch, Drenkard served as the national press secretary for the House Republican Conference under Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), the fourth highest leadership position in the House. Before working in the House of Representatives, Drenkard served as communications director for a state lawmaker association.

“I am thrilled to be a part of such a dynamic industry and thankful to NMMA and our member companies for the opportunity to promote the North American recreational boating industry,” said Drenkard. “It’s an honor to advocate for all those whose livelihoods and pastimes depend on the outdoor recreation industry.”

Originally from Spokane, Washington, Drenkard is a graduate of the Washington State University Edward R. Murrow College of Communication. She grew up boating and enjoying watersports on the lakes in Northern Idaho. She now resides in northern Virginia with her husband and two children.