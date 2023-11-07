Industry leaders gather for 2023 Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT

The Boating Industry 2023 ELEVATE SUMMIT continues today for its final day in Dallas, Texas after kicking off on Nov. 5, 2023.

The event kicked off with an evening fireside chat between Boating Industry editor-in-chief Adam Quandt and the 2023 Mover & Shaker of the Year, Cecil Cohn, president of Freedom Boat Club.

Offering the unique opportunity for leaders from the marine industry to network with members of the powersports and outdoor power equipment industries, attendees gathered both mornings for joint keynote sessions, with topics ranging from the state of the U.S. economy to embracing emotional intelligence to better your leadership.

This year’s ELEVATE SUMMIT also featured a power-packed panel presentation from NMMA president Frank Hugelmeyer, Suzuki Marine executive VP Gus Blakely, Suntex Marinas co-founder and CEO Bryan Redmond, and Regal & Nautique of Orlando – the 2022 Dealer of the Year – owner and GM Jeff Husby. The industry leaders spoke about a wide range of topics, including what they see as the biggest challenges facing their respective segments of the recreational boating industry.

“This year’s ELEVATE SUMMIT has brought together the widest range of industry segment representation thus far and it’s incredible to see everyone learning new things together and strategizing to better our amazing industry across the board,” Boating Industry editor-in-chief Adam Quandt said.

ELEVATE continues through Nov. 7, with a variety of high-level sessions and panels with the aim to better leadership across the entire recreational marine industry.

Find more information on the Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT at www.BoatingIndustryElevate.com.