NMMA releases 2022 Total Boat Registrations report

The 2022 report on total boat registrations is now available to download, part of the 2022 U.S. Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract. There were 11.9 million boats registered and documented boats in the U.S. in 2022, down slightly compared to 2021.

The top five states for boat registrations in 2022 were Florida, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio and California, with Ohio continuing its upward climb, moving up from sixth place into the top five in 2021, and now in fourth position for 2022. By region, the Great Lakes accounted for 34.1% of all state boat registrations in 2022, followed once again by the South Atlantic at 17.7% and the Gulf Coast at 10.6%.

Of the 11.9 million boats registered in 2022, 91.7% were powerboats and 95% of them are under than 26 feet in length.

NMMA members receive unlimited complimentary access to the digital versions of the annual U.S. Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract. Non-members can purchase the Total Boat Registrations Report for $2,599.

Visit www.nmma.org/statistics for more information.