FLIBS reports strong start for 2023 show

The 64th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) officially kicked off this week on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 64th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. The wonderful weather provided an ideal backdrop for attendees to explore the amazing array of boats and exhibitors on display. It’s a clear reflection of the energy and enthusiasm of the boating community, and we’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to all seven show sites,” Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets (organizers of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show) said.

The show features a variety of product debuts from new boat models to marine electronics and everything in between.

The show takes place across seven different locations around Fort Lauderdale and runs Oct. 25-29, 2023.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF), the owners of the show, who have been instrumental in making FLIBS the remarkable event it is today. With their support and that of Broward County and the City of Fort Lauderdale, we have kicked off the start of a wonderful 4-days,” Doole added.