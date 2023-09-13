Boating Industry to host young professionals event at IBEX 2023

Boating Industry is proud to announce that it will be hosting an event for young professionals at this year’s International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 in Tampa, Fla.

The special two-part event from NMMA’s Emerging Marine Leaders group will begin with a presentation from University of Tampa, Career Readiness representatives; Mark Colvenbach, Executive Director and Marissa Russo, Assistant Director. Through an activity-based approach, attendees will engage in topics around the importance of building a personal brand, networking with leadership, and mentorship. Following, these newly developed skills will be put to use during a private social networking event.

While this event is geared toward young professionals, all IBEX attendees are welcome to attend and come network with all generations of marine industry professionals.

RSVP for this special event, by filling out this registration form.

Boating Industry would like to extend a special thank you to the exclusive sponsor for this special event at IBEX 2023, Kicker Marine Audio.