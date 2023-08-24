NMMA moves HQ to Washington D.C.

The NMMA announced the relocation of its headquarters to Washington D.C. as the association continues to expand its advocacy work. The NMMA’s previous headquarters were in Chicago, which will continue to serve as a strategic hub for key departments including membership and market expansion.

While the NMMA has had a Washington, D.C. office for more than 40 years, its new headquarters offers an enhanced, larger footprint for its growing government relations and public affairs teams as well as administrative and operations teams. The new offices are within walking distance of the U.S. Capitol and key government offices and administrative agencies, reaffirming its connection to the decision making that happens across government on behalf of NMMA’s 1,300 member companies supporting the $230 billion recreational boating industry and the estimated 85 million Americans who go boating each year.

“Following a comprehensive review of the association’s operations and the NMMA board of directors-led strategic plan, which includes a critical focus on advocacy, NMMA made this landmark move to align itself more closely with the government institutions and policymakers who shape the laws and regulations impacting the recreational marine industry,” said Bill Yeargin, chairman of the NMMA board of directors and President/CEO of Correct Craft. “Establishing a firm footprint in Washington D.C. solidifies our commitment to working with government to promote the growth and sustainability of recreational boating in the U.S.”

In addition to a larger footprint for the growing government relations, public affairs and administrative teams, the new D.C. headquarters features upgraded technology, meeting spaces, office suites for visiting members, and roof-top entertainment space for employees, members and partners. The new 6,000 square foot floor plan helps foster more engaging, effective connections among stakeholders and decision makers.

In Chicago, the NMMA maintains a strong presence with a new office that provides a more strategic hub supporting a flexible work environment as well as collaboration among key departments spanning membership, business intelligence, marketing and communications, certification, and consumer boat and industry trade shows. These teams support the NMMA brand, industry communications, as well as the industry’s market expansion work through Discover Boating— a consumer-facing brand in the U.S. and Canada that supports boaters and potential boaters through their boat buying and ownership experience. What’s more, with the Great Lakes being a top region in the U.S. for new boat sales and the centralized location of Chicago to many NMMA member companies, the new hub furthers NMMA’s member and boater engagement efforts.

“NMMA’s roots go back nearly 120 years and our success on behalf of our members has come from continually evolving to best serve their changing and diverse needs, many of which are directly impacted by the decisions made in Washington, D.C.,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president, who is based in the D.C. office. “Our headquarters’ enhanced proximity to Capitol Hill strengthens our position to advocate for policies that foster innovation, support economic growth for members and ensures the continued enjoyment of recreational boating for millions of Americans all while our new Chicago hub delivers an improved space for creativity and collaboration across our critical product safety, membership and market-expansion teams.”

Our exciting new D.C. headquarters office, new Chicago office and collaboration space, as well as our growing team in Ottawa, Canada provide us with three key hubs for connecting with decision makers and members. Visitors to the new D.C. headquarters and Chicago office are welcomed by immersive boating imagery featured in the industry’s Discover Boating campaigns, showcasing the unique experiences and memories that come from being on the water.



The NMMA’s new Washington D.C. headquarters is located at 601 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 320 North, Washington, D.C. 20004. Its new Chicago hub is located at 10 S. LaSalle Street, Suite 3500, Chicago, IL 60603.