Congressman participates in Smoker Craft dealer meeting

Multi-line boat builder Smoker Craft Inc. welcomed Indiana’s Second District Congressman Rudy Yakym (R) as a guest of honor at its annual dealer meeting, which kicked off on Sunday at the company’s New Paris, Indiana manufacturing facility.

Yakym, a boating enthusiast and boating industry supporter, joined business leaders and senior representatives from more than 230 Smoker Craft dealer partners who traveled from across the US, Canada, and as far away as Columbia to attend the company’s annual dealer meeting. The event, which runs through August 10, features a packed agenda of business engagements, presentations, and more than 120 different 2024 Smoker Craft, Starcraft, Sylvan, SunChaser and Starweld models on display, with a further 20 available nearby for on-water sea trials.

Smoker Craft President Doug Smoker, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Development Peter Barrett, and Vice President of Sales Phil Smoker thanked Congressman Yakym for taking the time to tour the company’s facilities, and learn first-hand about the opportunities and challenges facing American manufacturers today.

As a special thank you, the company presented Yakym with a custom made Smoker Craft display sign for his Washington office.

Born and raised in nearby South Bend, Yakym received his bachelor’s degree in business finance and administration from Indiana University South Bend before earning an Executive MBA from the University of Notre Dame. Prior to his election to Congress, Yakym served as Director of Growth Initiatives at Elkhart-based logistics and supply chain management firm Kem Krest. He currently lives in Granger, in the heart of Indiana’s lake country, with wife Sallyann and children Elle, Rudy IV, and Eliza.