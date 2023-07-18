IBEX launches Sustainability Experience for 2023 conference

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced the 2023 IBEX Sustainability Experience – technology and education designed to create a sustainable boating future. In addition to world-class innovation and education tailored to enhance marine professionals’ career and product development, at this year’s show, sustainability will take center stage. Owned and produced by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and RAI Amsterdam, IBEX is North America’s largest trade event for marine industry professionals and set to take place October 3-5, 2023, at the Tampa Convention Center.



As part of the Sustainability Experience, IBEX has added a new Sustainable Technology Pavilion on the first-floor exhibit hall and organized a Sustainability Trade Route for participating exhibitors. The IBEX Education Conference has added a Sustainability Track and will include a free special session: The Carbon Conundrum on Wednesday, October 4 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. In addition, the new Green Café and Learning Lab, located on the first-floor exhibit hall, will offer a coffee cart and lunch with video displays highlighting select sustainable products on display throughout the Show.



A highlght of IBEX’s focus on sustainability, the special session The Carbon Conundrum will be a dynamic discussion with renowned speakers Jeff Wasil from the NMMA, Jeffrey Bowles of DLBA Naval Architects, Marnix Hoekstra of Vripack Yacht Design, Martin Peters of Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, and Augusto “Kiko” Villalon. The program will be moderated by Aaron Porter from Professional BoatBuilder magazine and Tim Murphy of American Boat & Yacht Council and is intended to help marine professionals navigate the extremes in current boatbuilding trends between more horsepower and efficient, alternative propulsion and hull design. This engaging and interactive session is free, but registration is required.



The Sustainable Technology Pavilion and Trade Route will highlight exhibitors and brands whose products are environmentally friendly, innovative, and helping move the industry away from non-sustainable sources of fuel and materials. The Pavilion will feature Ingenity, Torqeedo, and Vision Marine Technologies, to name a few. Other exhibitors featured in the Pavilion and the Trade Route include Elium, ePropulsion, Hercules Electric Mobility, Hyper Electric Marine, Scania, WhisperPower, and many more.



The Sustainability Track in the IBEX Education Conference includes over 10 seminars dedicated to the latest topics in boat design. A Pre-Conference Session by SNAME will be held on Monday, October 2, entitled Electric and Hybrid Propulsion Systems for Small Craft. This full-day event is intended primarily for boatbuilders and designers of vessels under 100 feet and will cover key design principles in detail. Some of the interesting seminars held throughout the days of the Show include AC Gensets vs High-Capacity Storage, presented by Menno Ligterink, and What’s Coming for the New 2024 Edition of the National Electrical Code, presented by Gary Loftis. The Education Conference website displays the full schedule including session details and speakers, tickets and conference packages can be purchased in registration.



“Sustainable practices and technologies are topics that resonate today with any marine professional,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “It’s crucial that IBEX bring the industry together to have these discussions, to showcase exhibitors who are innovating and making strides in this sector, as well as educate on this important trend. We look forward to highlighting sustainable technology for the industry at this year’s Show.”



A full schedule of Special Events can be found here. Visitors and accredited press can click here for registration.