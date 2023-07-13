NMMA to host state legislative recap webinar

Following the conclusion of 2023 state legislative sessions, the NMMA is hosting a webinar on July 26, at 4 p.m. to provide an overview of the legislative priorities with the greatest impact on the recreational boating and fishing industry this year, and what to expect in 2024.



The webinar will cover the industry’s policy priorities on the state level, such as boating access and right to repair. Learn more about ways to stay engaged in your state’s legislative session and tips to become the most effective advocate in your state. There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the webinar.



Registration is required. Click here to register for the event



If you have questions, contact Ben Murray, NMMA’s Manager of Southeast Policy and Engagement, at bmurray@nmma.org.