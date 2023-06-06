National Fishing and Boating Week returns this week

National Fishing and Boating Week officially kicked off this week on June 3 and runs through Sunday, June 11.

The NMMA and many other industry stakeholders are encouraging all industry members to spread the word and participate.

Five ways to participate:

Share Discover Boating's resources to celebrate boating and fishing. Visit the American Sportfishing Association to download the #FishingShareTheFun industry resources. Share the joys of boating and fishing by spreading the word through your social media channels with @take_me_fishing and use #takemefishing, #takeafriendfishing and #takeafriendboating. Encourage people to use the Take Me Fishing interactive map to find places to fish and boat as well as promoting free fishing days many states offer. Own a boat? Mentor or teach someone to boat and fish by taking them out on the water with you.

For more details on how you and your organization can participate in National Fishing and Boating Week, visit TakeMeFishing.org.