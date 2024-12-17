Nancy Cueroni named 2024 Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year

Nancy Cueroni, Executive Director of the National Marine Distributors Association, has been named the 2024 Darlene Briggs Marine Woman of the Year, announced the MRAA Educational Foundation. The award was presented to Cueroni, the 38th recipient, as part of the Dealer Week Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Dealer Week in Orlando, Fla.

Cueroni started her marine industry career in the late 1970s as a marina owner. After nearly a decade as the Director of Member Services for the Connecticut Marine Trades Association, she joined the NMDA in 1999. For the last 26 years, Nancy, a Managing Partner for the Cueroni Management Group, has been passionately immersing herself at the NMDA, supporting its members, association activities and initiatives and encouraging other marine professionals to flourish.

“My motivation comes from the people I work with, pride in a job well done and the expectations set by those around me,” said Cueroni. “I believe success is best measured by achieving set goals and doing so in a way that reflects well on both the organization and me. ”

Cueroni has deep industry ties and made instrumental contributions as both a leader and mentor. She has advocated for the NMDA and impacted the broader marine industry, showcasing collaboration and leadership, serving as an officer (former Chairman) on the American Boat & Yacht Council board and a board member of a national trade association. She helped develop an annual awards program where marine distributors nominate and vote on their suppliers based on multiple criteria and varying weightings, creating a standard where customers evaluate manufacturers.

“Mentorship is something I’ve always valued. I believe women, by working together, can achieve anything,” said Cueroni. “I regularly connect with women – and a few men – in the marine industry to discuss their thoughts, concerns and aspirations, offering insight and guidance where appropriate. I often encourage those I mentor to avoid letting ‘being a woman’ define their capabilities, whether it’s seeing it as a reason they can or can’t do a job. With time, we gain a unique wisdom, and one of the most powerful insights I share is that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.”

Under Cueroni’s management, the NMDA has become more technologically advanced and built systems and objectives to help it grow, become more efficient and expand its industry leadership. While balancing the Association’s core activities, she has spearheaded new member development, newsletter creation and educational opportunities. All of these initiatives and resources help support members and allow her to engage them and continue her mission to know every member personally and to ensure they know her.

As she approaches retirement, Cueroni believes she has another huge opportunity for growth. She is working closely with her successor, which provides her with fresh perspectives and insights and a chance to continue learning and growing.

“Those of us who have been here for the long haul have consistently striven to be professional, competent, kind and thoughtful,” Cueroni said. “I believe this approach has contributed significantly to advancing women in the marine industry, perhaps even more than any other factor. I am truly encouraged by the significant increase in women in the industry over the past 25 years that I have been involved on a national level. For many, the opportunity to combine a passion for boating with a fulfilling career is a dream come true.”

Michele Goldsmith, the 2024 Darlene Briggs award winner passed the torch to Cueroni. “This is a recognition Nancy so richly deserves,” stated Goldsmith, Vice President and General Manager of the Soundings Trade Only Group. “Her ability to foster collaboration and drive innovation has left an indelible mark on our industry. Renowned for her generosity in sharing her time, expertise and insights, Nancy embodies a combination of detail-oriented precision, process-driven execution and community-building spirit. Beyond her work and achievements, to me and so many within the marine community she is cherished friend.”

The award is named after the late Darlene Briggs of Wayzata, Minn., who was admired for her tireless dedication to elevating women and the marine industry. The MRAA and Boating Industry magazine present the award to honor her memory. The annual award recognizes an outstanding woman who is actively involved in the boating industry, recognizing dedicated service, persistent commitment and the advancement of women in the marine business. Darlene’s granddaughter, Taylor Briggs, leads the MRAA Educational Foundation’s selection committee for the award and helped present the award.

“My grandma Darlene’s award and the connection it has created between the many inspiring women who are nominated for it means so much to our family,” Taylor said. “Nancy goes above and beyond in making significant contributions to the marine industry and other women in the marine industry. Nancy is a wonderful example of the kind of leadership that deserves to be recognized.