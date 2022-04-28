Boating Industry’s 2022 Top Products

The newest and most innovative products across the recreational boating industry for 2022

Celebrating its ninth year, the Boating Industry Top Products program continues to bring you 50 of the marine industry’s newest and most innovative products and services to recently hit the market, ranging from boat models to building components and everything in between.

In order to be eligible for consideration, products or services had to have been introduced or significantly updated since January 2021. With a landslide of qualified products and services submitted for consideration, narrowing the field down to the final 50 was no simple task for the team at Boating Industry.

The proceeding list of products and services differentiated themselves from the group for their

impact on the industry, innovations and how they advance the product category, or in some

cases, create a new segment in its own.

AIRMAR Technology Corporation SmartBoat System

Airmar’s NMEA 2000 certified SmartBoat system is a highly-scalable and easily-configured management solution for all marine-sensor protocols and network types. Multiple analog sensors of nearly any type, regardless of their protocol, can be directly connected to SmartBoat modules where their data is converted to NMEA 2000 and delivered to the network and MFDs. A broad range of analog sensor types, such as thermistors, resistive senders, binary switches, relays, run detectors and more, are all easily connected without the need for expensive, proprietary sensor translation modules or the purchase of replacement sensors, which can drive the cost of alternative upgrade paths out of the reach of most customers.

Avalon Catalina Platinum Electric Versatile Rear Bench Windshield

The Catalina Platinum Electric Versatile Rear Bench Windshield (EVRBW) features a large rear bench/bed with an electric sliding seat back. Unlike similar bed type layouts that use a reversible, manual swing-back arm, The EVRBW seat back will slide fore or aft at the touch of a button, to any desired spot to allow front or rear facing lounging or in the middle for both. This full windshield model also features the Waveglider triple high performance pontoon package. The EVRBW is available in 25-and 27-foot pontoons.

Barletta Lusso

The Barletta Lusso Series boasts a new interior and exterior, and a completely redesigned helm station. The Lusson features thoughtful floorplans and numerous amenities throughout. The Barletta Lusso series is a modernized version paying homage to Barletta’s first pontoon boat ever built – the Barletta L25UC.

Bass Cat Puma STS

A fresh hull and deck come in the 2022 Puma STS from Bass Cat Boats, along with a list of other aggressive upgrades. Updates for the Puma STS include a new Soft Touch Series hull, a dual plane electronics shelf, a standard TALOS lightning detector, custom 28-ounce Syntec carpeting and much more.

Bayliner Trophy T24CC

The newest addition to Bayliner’s Trophy Series: Innovation expands Bayliner’s center console capabilities with increased fuel capacity, fishability, more sub-floor storage, and amplified cruising comfort adding up to incredible value. Built on a deep V-hull foundation with more than 30 inches of freeboard, the T24CC accommodates up to 10 people on board, making this the perfect family fishing boat for inshore and coastal angling as well as entertaining friends and family.

Beyond Creative DealerLeadPro

DealerLeadPro was built as a CRM solution for dealerships that need a more robust way for their team to manage all of their customer and prospect communications quickly and efficiently without the need for multiple platforms. DealerLeadPro can go even further with a Mobile application for sales associates and parts representatives to use. Create follow-up sequences, send and receive emails/texts, create landing pages, book appointments, set up workflows and so much more with DealerLeadPro.

Blackfin Boats 302DC

Blackfins 302DC's design offers features unique to its class which include: a multi-position starboard-side flip seat with Yeti cooler and galley arrangement with sink, pull-out faucet, cutting board, pull-out stove and drawer refrigerator. The 302DC also has a standard integrated bow thruster. It is essentially a saltwater bowrider that has everything a center console would offer to accommodate the fisherman such as in floor fish boxes, baitwell, tuna door, removable bow cushions with casting platform, and well-thought-out fold-away features such as the transom fold-away seat providing an abundance of open space, while also offering all the features needed for full family use, making it an outstanding crossover design for multi-purpose use.

Boatyard by Boatyard

Boatyard is transforming marine customer experiences with its communication platform designed for the boating industry. Many of the largest dealers and services companies in the U.S. use the Boatyard platform to streamline customer communications, implement digital estimates, invoices and payments, share photos and videos, automate service reminders, and communicate with technicians and contractors in the field. The dashboard integrates with existing DMS, accounting tools or other operations software to help dealers, marinas and services businesses generate more revenue, reduce admin work, decrease A/R and deliver better customer service.

CDK Global LightspeedEVO – eSignature

Now businesses can get eSignature capabilities directly integrated into LightspeedEVO. Electronic signature integration improves the customer experience, strengthening compliance, and eliminating costs related to paper-based processes. It’s touchless synergy at its best.

Clarion Marine CMM-30

Clarion Marine has revealed its new-for-2022 flagship CMM-30. This full-featured, NMEA 2000 network-connected, all-in-one, multi-zone source unit boasts an ultra-modern, weatherproof chassis (IP66), and an ultra-bright color LCD display. The CMM-30 seamlessly integrates into a NMEA 2000 network and can be fully controlled from compatible Multi-Function Display systems. The system also supports control of four separate audio zones. This powered system features a built-in 100-watt (25w x 4 RMS) class D amplifier, and four-channel 3.5-volt pre-amp output for vast system expansion. System audio can be fine-tuned with a 5-band EQ. Ready for all modern audio sources, the CMM-30 is SiriusXM-ready and features a built-in AM/FM radio, Weather Band and RBDS Global Tuner. To meet the needs of digital media content, the CMM-30 includes Bluetooth 5.0 streaming, an analog AUX-input and a USB connection for smart devices or flash drives.

Cleat Caddy

Every boater cringes at the thought of drilling a hole, no matter what size, into their fiberglass deck. The need for rod holders, sunshades, trolling motors, flags, outriggers, barbecue grills and most other accessories can’t avoid the drill for these daunting installations. Every time a drill meets a deck there exists the risk of gelcoat cracking, water intrusion and damage, and the possibility of voiding most manufacturers warranties. The Cleat Caddy patented design latches securely on existing cleats securing marine deck accessories into its lock-in reinforced housing. Keep your boat damage free and looking like new.

Deckee App

Deckee has pioneered the first data analytics platform for the waterways. At the heart of this platform is the free Deckee boating app used by over 300,000 boaters worldwide. The company has built a system around the app to deliver unprecedented data analytics to industry partners to optimize safety, aid emergency response and provide an communications channel for distributing crucial information to the public at scale.

Dometic Marine SeaStar Mega Plate

Dometic Marine has unveiled its new Mega Plate — a meticulously engineered and robustly built electro-hydraulic jack plate system designed for today’s large, heavy and powerful outboard motors. This includes the new V12 600 horsepower engine from Mercury. Dometic’s Mega Plate expands the company’s jack plate offerings to cover gasoline engines over 400hp rating. It will be offered in 6-inch, 8-inch and 10-inch setbacks to accommodate a range of installations and will come in two versions: A standard bolt pattern for Yamaha XTO and Mercury 450R engines, and a wide bolt pattern for Mercury 500 and 600 horsepower outboards.

Fusion Apollo Series Marine Amplifiers

As the first and only of their kind in the marine industry, Fusion Apollo amplifiers push the boundaries of what’s possible on the water by delivering an innovative, tune-free design that eliminates the need to manually adjust complex audio configurations. Thanks to the Easy Tune feature, Apollo amplifiers automatically optimize and regulate audio settings for each individual zone on board. Plus, in-the-box mounting brackets are included for quick and simple installation – even in tucked away spaces. Apollo amplifiers feature 150W RMS per channel, High Power Mode and reduced Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) for clean and powerful audio reproduction that won't cause battery drainage.

Garmin Surround View Camera System

Garmin's Surround View is the marine industry's first intelligent camera system to offer captains a 360-degree bird's eye view for maximized visibility and unprecedented situational awareness and convenience in tight maneuvering situations. The Surround View brings the comforts and conveniences our customers rely on in their vehicles to the helm of their yacht to help captains see as much of their environment as possible for easier maneuvering on the water. Until now, no other marine camera technology has offered a true 360-degree bird’s-eye view, a vantage point that can help reduce the stress of docking and navigating marinas, narrow causeways and busy channels by giving captains a live look at their surroundings.

Glomex weBBoat Link IT1304/US Antenna

Ideal for the DIY boat owner, the new weBBoat Link IT1304/US antenna from Glomex requires minimal setup. It's the simple and easy way to get seamless 4G Wi-Fi web access from satellite, cellular, Wi-Fi or any fixed-line service up to 10 miles from shore.

Harris Boats Grand Mariner

The Grand Mariner blends the DNA of a luxury cruiser with the thrilling dynamics of a high-performance boat. With a development goal of building a unique and innovative pontoon that boaters will immediately recognize as a Harris premium boat, the Grand Mariner utilizes both design and technology touchpoints to achieve this purpose. The design connects with boaters through rich visual and interactive cues that convey speed, comfort, and luxury. The boat’s aerodynamic composite bow, flowing character lines, helm technology, cladded tower, modern geometric stitching, and plush seating configurations of the interior convey this design effect. In addition, the integration of user-centered design methods, rapid prototyping techniques, and world-class engineering results in a head-turning, enjoyable, easy-to-drive premium pontoon that delivers both performance and sophistication.

Hella Marine Apelo Underwater Lights

Hella Marine redefines underwater and on-trailer entertainment and utility lighting with its new Apelo line. Surface-mounted, these LED lamps deliver 1,800 or 3,000 lumens of blazing blue/white or RGB light and debut Hella's innovative Edge Light technology, a distinctive glowing signature of elegant illumination bordering the lamp front. Engineered for absolute waterproof reliability, Apelo lamps are completely sealed to IP68 and IP69 levels, are electronically protected and can be run out of the water.

Heyday H22

Heyday developed the H22 with tomorrow’s riders in mind with a variety of new features. Rear-facing transforming loungers set the H22 apart with the industry’s only legally compliant rear-facing seating. Transformational cockpit seating allows the boat to adjust to any situation. Customized helm software has virtually no learning curve, letting the customer control key features of the boat with the tap of a finger with the segment’s largest standard touchscreen. The engine ventilation through the tower base distinguishes the H22 from other boats which typically vent out through the back. A new light bar at the bow provides iconic identity, something that is core to Heyday.

HiTide Marine AlertNav Paddlelight

Designed after observing paddleboards and kayakers under the Golden Gate Bridge at night facing oncoming tanker traffic, the AlertNav Paddlelight is designed to save lives. Creating a new category of its own, its unique features make kayakers and paddleboarders visible to oncoming vessels at night.

Honda Marine (American Honda Motor Co., Inc.) HondaLink Marine

In September 2021, Honda Marine unveiled HondaLink Marine, putting smart boating into the hands of boat owners. The new, integrated smartphone application provides owners with complete, remote monitoring capability and ownership information for boats anytime from anywhere. Honda Marine is the first marine outboard manufacturer to offer its own comprehensive, connected services boat management app, useable, compatible and customizable with any boat size powered by National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) 2000 certified engines.

Hydrofin Super Fly

Hydrofin Super Fly is a patented hydrofoil system that partially lifts the boat to reduce drag. Just like wings on a plane, Hydrofin Super Fly foils lift the front of the boat 6-12 inches and the back of the boat 3-4 inches. The lift generated from the Hydrofin Super Fly system reduces drag which makes most pontoons 20-40% faster while saving up to 40% in fuel.

Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L

For boaters looking for the most powerful ride, the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L Engine boasts 63hp and 665 lb-ft of torque, the highest ever produced by a tow sports engine. Incorporating years of experience perfecting the direct fuel injection delivery system with a build that meets the same quality standards as Ilmor’s race-winning IndyCar engines, the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L Engine offers unparalleled power and a noticeably smoother, quieter and more responsive ride.

Indmar Marine Engines 2.3L EcoBoost & EcoJet Package

Indmar is fostering a new revolution in the pontoon segment with an industry first eco-technology that offers consumers an alternative to outboards and sterndrives. To unlock the full potential of the pontoon boat, Indmar paired their 2.3L EcoBoost that boasts 350 lb-ft of torque and 310hp with their patented EcoJet. The EcoJet package by Indmar creates a new product category within the pontoon segment never offered before, Jet Pontoons.

JL Audio MediaMaster 105

When it comes to sourcing marine-grade audio systems, boat builders that cover an international market are challenged with having different media source units that work for specific regions. This can cause issues when hull design planning and complicate the process of engineering an audio system to a boat's design. JL Audio has launched the new MediaMaster 105 and 105-HR source units to fix this problem. The MM105 and MM105-HR offer boat builders a high-performance global solution that features digital radio tuners, both for HD Radio and DAB+, making them equally capable in North America and Europe.

KnowWake by KnowWake, Inc.

Home to one of the world’s largest networks of boaters navigating together, KnowWake’s mission is to improve the entire boating experience by making it safer and more enjoyable for all. Driven by proactive, crowdsourced reporting from on-water app users, as well as historical data sourced from the U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement and government agencies, the app consistently recommends the safest routes, the best places to go boating and the proximity to critical marine services like fuel docks, marinas, and boat ramps.

Lund Renegade

The 2022 Renegade Series has been redesigned with unique features to appeal to anglers of all levels. The updated design features an open cockpit, driver and passenger pedestal seating, and two aft jump seats. The Renegade’s redesigned Mod-V hull offers improved big-water performance and stability. The hull includes Lund’s signature flat center pad, full-length keel, and reverse chines. Previously available in two lengths, a new 19-foot model was added for 2022.

Magma Products Crossover Series

The Crossover Series is an exciting and innovative modular cook system that offers the flexibility to cook in a variety of methods while on board - whether as a stove top, grill, pizza oven or griddle. The Crossover Series is made from marine grade mirror polished stainless steel and cast aluminum to withstand the harsh marine environment and can be mounted to your rail or pedestal.

Marine Safety Products, LLC Lifeshirt

Lifeshirt is the first major USCG-approved innovation for personal flotation devices in some time. It tackles the longstanding industry safety challenge of increasing the wear rate of life jackets by offering a more comfortable option in the form of a shirt. It's made of marine-grade material and includes an interior air chamber that can be inflated either manually or automatically once submerged.

Mastervolt MLI Ultra 1250

Available in both 12 V and 24 V models, the MLI Ultra 1250 has a realistic lifespan of over 2000 cycles at an impressive depth of discharge (DOD) of 80%. This means five times more energy storage than lead acid batteries. The MLI Ultra 1250 can be fully recharged within 60 minutes and offers MasterBus, CZone and NMEA2000 compatible communication. The MLI Ultra 1250 battery is equipped with a sophisticated Mastervolt Battery Management System (BMS) that ensures optimal use of each individual cell. This self-learning balancing algorithm predicts the behavior of each individual battery cell and balances proactively, resulting in a faster and more efficient charge cycle.

Mercury Marine Joystick Piloting for Outboards for Single-Engine Pontoons

Mercury now offers Joystick Piloting for Outboards (JPO) for Single Engine Pontoons. With this system, boaters driving pontoons powered by a single 175 600hp Mercury outboard with Digital Throttle & Shift (DTS) controls will enjoy the confidence of having precise 360-degree control, even in wind and current. Integrated bow and stern thrusters positioned under the deck deploy and stow as needed. Once deployed, they work in coordination with a single outboard to provide unprecedented control. This product comes in two configurations. The premium version uses an electronic steering helm and can be rigged with 250-600hp Verado outboards. The basic version can be rigged with any 175-450hp outboard with DTS, and it uses hydraulic steering, making it available to a much wider range of boats.

Orenco Composites DuraLast Floating Docks

The new DuraLast integrated fiberglass floating dock system from Oregon-based composite products manufacturer Orenco Composites is a virtually maintenance-free solution to the most common problems with floating docks on the market today. DuraLast floating dock systems are fabricated using the same materials and construction methods as premium high-performance boat hulls and are manufactured using vacuum infusion, an environmentally friendly molding process that produces high-quality, super-strong structures. The decking surface coating is non-skid Tuff-Coat. They feature fully integrated decking, frame, and flotation – no corroding frames, no plastic floats to crack or leak, no decking to pull loose. Another innovative feature is “keel rails” that allow the dock to be dragged over rough surfaces without damage which greatly simplifies deployment and seasonal removal.

Princecraft Brio Electric 210-2S

Completely revamped for Model Year 2022, the Brio Series now offers three models. The Brio 210-2S pontoon was developed around electric propulsion. The Brio 2.0 Electric Series is consistent with Princecraft’s strategy to offer boaters more sustainable options without comprising comfort or luxuries of their on-water experience. This 21-foot 7-inch pontoon is powered by a Torqeedo electric engine and can accommodate up to nine people.

Prospec Electronics JBL Click Bluetooth Wireless Controller

The JBL Click Bluetooth wireless controller from Prospec Electronics adds fingertip control of music and call functions to any Android or iOS smartphone. Quickly mounted on a steering wheel or handlebar, the waterproof device allows the user to stay focused on driving instead of reaching for their cell phone. It has a single turnable and clickable knob that's intuitive to use and controls the smartphone's play/pause, next track and volume up/down functions. When the phone rings, users can accept a call and hang up when finished, or reject it—all while keeping their hands on the wheel.

Pure Defense Multi-Plus and Magic Buff & Shine

PURE DEFENSE products are multi-functional (i.e. Cleaner - Polisher - Protectant) all in one and multi-surface products (Stainless steel, granite, synthetic countertops, finished wood, glass, mirrors, chrome, vinyl, plastics, etc.). They feature a water-based formulation, with no harsh chemicals, solvents or ammonia. Pure Defense Magic Buff & Shine and Pure Defense Multi-Plus cleans virtually every surface on board; eliminating the need for a multitude of cleaning products that take up valuable storage space.

Pursuit S 358 Sport

Designed to catch your eye and make it easy to haul in the perfect catch, the all-new S 358 is Pursuit’s first-ever 35-foot center console. The S 358 Sport offers versatility to users with features like the split mezzanine seat that folds out of the way to access the entertainment center amenities, an ergonomically-designed helm seating and dash for the ultimate in comfort and control, and the only center console in the 34 to 35-foot market to have an enclosed head. Forward-facing lounge seats in the bow, side coaming storage and built-in rod holders add to the ways you and your family can enjoy this boat.

Raymarine Electronics Cyclone Open Array Radar

Cyclone solid-state open array radars give mariners the confidence to tackle the harshest conditions, gain the upper hand in the hunt for fish, and navigate busy waterways with confidence. Available with a 3-foot, 4-foot or 6-foot antenna array and two high-power output options, Cyclone radars deliver superior target separation and resolution using CHIRP pulse compression and Raymarine beam sharpening technology. Every model features innovative detection capabilities, including Bird Mode, RangeFusion technology, Doppler mode, and high speed 60rpm imaging. Its shape reduces aerodynamic resistance to allow best-in-class 100-knot relative wind speed operation. Cyclone’s advanced drive system can rotate the array at 12, 24, 36, 48 or 60rpm, optimizing the scan speed for operating mode and conditions.

Scanstrut Flip Pro – Fast Charge Dual USB Type-A and Type-C Socket (12/24V)

Flip Pro is an ultra-fast charge dual USB charger, featuring a Type-A and Type-C socket. It solves the problem that many boat builders face of corrosion with the current standard USB offering found on every boat. When not in use, the spring-loaded cap remains tightly closed, protecting the ports from the elements. When charging, it quickly locks open to protect your cables when plugged in. It will charge at up 36W on a 12V system or up to 60W on a 24V system. Featuring a super-compact footprint, Flip Pro is constructed from premium, marine-grade materials. and is IPX4 waterproof, making it completely washdown-ready.

Schmitt & Ongaro Marine Torcello Elite

The new Torcello Elite from Schmitt & Ongaro Marine is wrapped in hand-stitched marine-grade synthetic leather; it delivers a hand feel that matches that of a premium automobile. Designed to be customized in quantity to match virtually any boat interior, the 14-inch polyurethane Torcello Elite can be manufactured in an endless array of leather and stitching color combinations. The three thick stainless-steel spokes are available in polished or black anodized finishes to enhance the décor and a choice of attractive center caps are offered, including OEM-branded. It's available with a three-quarter-inch tapered or optional splined hub.

Sea-Doo SWITCH Pontoon

The Sea-Doo Switch is accessible, adaptable and fun. Starting at $17,999 with engine and trailer, the Switch opens the boating world to new entrants and makes it easy. The innovative hull is a tri-toon with the center modelled after a Sea-Doo watercraft with the raised outside toons acting as stabilizing outriggers providing a fun, lean-in style turning and smooth chop penetration. The construction is modular with various model lengths achieved through connecting complete 3-foot sections for more dynamic and flexible order and production capabilities. The hull material is BRP’s proprietary, Polytec material that is light, durable and scratch resistant. The Switch controls focus on ease of operation and utilize a standard Sea-Doo handlebar system with all the controls located on the handlebars, including the throttle/neutral/reverse controls and the intelligent brake and reverse system. The deck is made entirely of LinQ tiles providing a blank building-block canvas where various seating and accessories can be locked in place through a quick-attach system.

SeaSucker Spool Mount Leader Holder

When the bite is hot, the last thing anyone wants to see is their leaders rolling across the deck and uncoiling. The new Spool Mount Leader Holder from SeaSucker secures up to eight spools without backlash or free-spooling and installs without drilling holes in the boat. It holds 120 lbs., more than enough for eight stacked spools with half-inch holes or for spools with 3 1/4-inch holes with the three included adapters. It's so robust, it'll even secure heavy offshore leader bags.

Simrad Yachting NSX

A new mid-range product in the Simrad line of MFDs, the NSX chartplotter/fishfinder redefines the easy-to-use touchscreen experience, while providing powerful new C-MAP charting and navigation with DISCOVER X and REVEAL X charts, true multi-function capability with sonar, radar and autopilot suite, as well as a simple setup to make boating adventures and navigation both more accessible and enjoyable. The versatility and functionality that NSX offers makes it the ideal solution for a wide variety of boaters from novice to veterans and small center consoles to bigger deep-sea fishing boats.

Sunstream SportLift

Creating a new category in the hydraulic lift market, the Sunstream SportLift simplifies storing, launching and accessing water toys. A spacious 7-by-9-foot, multi-use platform gives ample area to load a kayak, canoe, SUP or other water toy and safely enter the water by lowering the platform with the press of a button. When finished, users can simply paddle to the platform and gently raise the SportLift out of the water and store their water toys on the included rack. Offering safer access on the water, the SportLift helps paddlesports enthusiasts unclutter dock space with an included rack with bungies. A center handle enables safe and easy loading and unloading, and the included remote control adds convenience. The platform has a lifting range of up to five feet with range extenders. It can be installed in water as shallow as 19 inches and as deep as 21 feet.

Supreme Boats ZS252

The new 2022 Supreme ZS252 is launching Supreme over “entry level” to next level premium wake boating. Supreme Boats has combined 25 feet 2 inches of EZ-V running surface, comforting accommodations for a literal “boat load” of passengers and as much as 5100 pounds of available ballast from the factory to create the most valuable tow boat ever. The ZS252 was not built bigger just for the purpose of creating the largest value class wake boat on the market. Supreme Boats set out to create a large passenger-welcoming water sports boat with the surf performance, wakeboard wakes and rough water ride of premium segment offerings without the premium price.

Suzuki Marine & Furuno Marine Electronics FishHunter Drive

Suzuki Marine and Furuno team up to bring advanced vessel steering, heading control, station keeping and fishing features to owners of boats with single outboards, all the way down to 115hp. Also works with twin, triple or quad engine installations. All that is needed is a Furuno NavPilot 300 autopilot and a Suzuki compatible Suzuki outboard from 115 to 350hp paired with new Suzuki Precision Controls (SPC) 2.0 digital shift and throttle. For boats that already have this autopilot, a free software update will get anglers in the game.

Torqeedo Cruise 3.0 & 6.0 Electric Motors

For 2022, Torqeedo has made a full product line upgrade for its Cruise-series outboard and pod-drive electric motors delivering up to 50% more power. The Cruise electric drives, ranging from 6 to 25hp equivalent versions, have a completely reworked electrical design with enhanced thermal behavior, a more robust aluminum pylon with integral fin, ultra-quiet and durable helical gears and improved tiller functionality. The Cruise 6.0 and 12.0 kW models are now offered with Torqeedo’s TorqLink advanced communications system which allows faster and more accurate data sharing between system components.

Trader Interactive Boatline

Trader Interactive, parent company to premier marketplaces in the recreation and commercial space, such as RVTrader.com, CycleTrader.com, and PWCTrader.com, have recently launched its marine-only site, Boatline. Boatline was created to solve some of boat dealers’ biggest concerns- expanding the reach of their business, getting their inventory in front of the right buyers, and communicating with consumers quickly and authentically. Not only does Boatline provide dealers with an effective marketplace utilizing SEO and SEM, but it also provides the top-tier reporting dealers seek via specialty Lead Enrichment and Lead Management products.

Veratron GO

At a mere 2.4 inches in diameter, the Veratron GO is the smallest NMEA 2000 certified GNSS antenna on the market. Truly plug-and-play, the high-performance integrated GPS, GLONASS and Galileo receiver is available in two navigation models and a Bluetooth version for monitoring onboard networked systems. Built for continual outdoor exposure and the occasional hard knock, Veratron GO has a white ASA plastic, UV-resistant housing. The bottom is resin-filled and fully air-sealed. It has a minimal 0.6-inch cut-out size for the DeviceNet M12 connector. At 2.2 ounces, it adds minimal weight aloft.

Volvo Penta of the Americas Coastal Series Corrosion Protection Package

Volvo Penta’s new Coastal Series corrosion protection package for gasoline sterndrives and Forward Drives incorporates multiple advanced anti-corrosion technologies and countermeasures to maximize protection of the engine and drive components in saltwater. The Coastal Series option is now exclusively available in North America with Volvo Penta V6 and V8 gas sterndrives and FWDs. The integrated package includes advanced titanium-ceramic coatings, aluminum exhausts and sensors with audible and visual warnings of potential saltwater intrusion in the bellow or drive gear lubricant. The transom flush feature is key for operation in saltwater environments and facilitates easy engine and drive flushing after each use, ensuring saltwater stays out places it does not belong.

Wieland Motion Revolution Helm Chair

The Revolution helm chair is a new dynamic captain’s chair that offers superior comfort and design flexibility in a sleek and modern package. Non-corrosive and designed with the end-user in mind, this seat has a slimmer profile and turning radius. The recent addition of the footrest incrementally adds to the standard amenities. Now you can kick your feet up with the push of a button and recline using Wieland Motion’s exclusive infinite recliner – recently patent approved. Designed with the style of the chair in mind, this functional footrest blends with the body hugging contours and highly-repeatable upholstery.