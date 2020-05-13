Home > Feature > Captain Sandy Interview

Captain Sandy Interview

May 13, 2020

Captain Sandy Yawn
Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn

In this Boating Industry Insider interview with David Gee, Below Deck Med Yacht Captain Sandy Yawn talks about her first exposure to boating, and then the yachting world, when she realized she could make a living in the maritime industry, her early struggles with substance abuse, and her industry advocacy and stewardship efforts.

