Choose the right texting solution for your dealership

Sponsored Content

By Robert Grant, CDK Global Lightspeed

It’s no secret that texting has become the preferred way to communicate. In fact, 78 percent of U.S. consumers say that receiving a text message is the fastest way to reach them for important service updates and purchases.

That’s why your dealership needs a texting solution. But what do you need to do to make sure you’re properly reaching your customers? This is what a recent study conducted by the digital marketing agency Vibes found:

76 percent of respondents said that messages should be delivered immediately after the service has been completed

73 percent of respondents said that they prefer to have the ability to select the channel of communication – text, email notifications, etc.

67 percent of respondents prefer the ability to have two-way communication with the company

47 percent of respondents prefer the ability to receive photos and video information in the communications

Here are a few examples of how a texting solution can help you:

Immediate communication: We have come to expect immediate answers to questions as they come up. It’s extremely important to communicate with your customers right away — whether it’s about a sale or service. Your DMS should allow you to communicate with your customers without having to use another system. Recently, I brought my truck to my local dealership for service. As soon as I left the Service counter, I received a text message that let me know I could contact my Service Advisor with questions at any time. This was a small step, but it gave me an easy way to communicate with the dealership.

Communicate based on customer preference: Have you actually asked your customers how they would like you to communicate with them? Your DMS should allow you to record this preference. This will help you better tailor your experience to what your customers want.

Two-way communication: With over 5 billion people in the world today receiving and sending text messages, consumers expect to be able to communicate with businesses too. Your texting solution should allow you to not only send text notifications, but should also let you carry on a conversation with your customers. Keep track of these conversations in your DMS so you can easily refer back to them. When I recently had my truck serviced at the dealership, an issue occurred with the truck after I left. I was able to use the original message from the dealership to text the Service Advisor and have the issue addressed. This helped turn a bad situation into a great experience.

Picture and attachment messaging: With texting, we aim to keep messages short and often depend on pictures and other attachments to relay our message. Your customers expect the same from your dealership. It’s much easier to explain to a customer when they can see a picture of an issue on their boat or see a picture of a boat they want to buy. Don’t pass up on opportunities to use pictures and attachments to get your message across more clearly.

The best texting solution for your dealership should work with your CRM, Unit Sales, Service and Parts/Ship Store departments. CDK Lightspeed Texting is a completely integrated solution that will help you give your customers the experience they want.

