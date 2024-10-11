At the Helm: Keeping a foot on the gas

By Adam Quandt

Things are shifting. Not just in the recreational boating industry, but across a multitude of industries, platforms, countries, etc.

First, I think it’s important to note that change is not always bad. There have been plenty of changes implemented across boating that have led to making the pastime more enjoyable and accessible for all. There are changes within organizations – sometimes stemming from difficult situations – that ultimately led to more success in the long run.

However, it’s also no secret the recreational marine industry is facing some headwinds as it heads into another show season. Inflation rates, political climate, the general economy and so much more are offering challenges some have never seen in this industry and some that it hasn’t seen in quite some time.

In conversations with this year’s Movers & Shakers and many leaders across the industry, a clear theme across all is the ability to take a look at yourself and decide what type of leader you want to be. What type of leader you want to be not just when things are good, but more so what type of leader you want to be during times of challenge.

Leaders and companies that rise against and above challenging times are those that don’t simply acknowledge and adapt to meet the challenges. One thing said by all of this year’s Movers & Shakers is the notion to avoid the initial reaction to challenge to freeze and/or pull back on things.

“You have to keep your foot on the gas through challenging times,” 2024 Mover & Shaker of the Year and Dometic Marine president Eric Fetchko said. “Surely you have have to be responsible about it, but in my time in the marine industry it’s those that don’t pull back in difficult times that often find the most success on the other side of it.”

This is a sentiment that has been echoed by National Marine Manufacturers Association president Frank Hugelmeyer in almost every industry address he’s given over the last year and beyond.

Especially as our industry heads into show season, it’s evermore important that we keep our foot on the collective gas, so that our industry can’t only weather any storm it may face, but be ready to hit the ground absolutely running when the next shift happens.

A quick reminder

Just a quick reminder to our readers and leaders across the recreational boating industry that registration for the annual Boating Industry Elevate Summit is now open.

This year’s Summit will take place January 20-23, 2025 in Charlotte, N.C. and is designed specifically for recreational marine industry leaders. The Boating Industry Elevate Summit brings together the best and brightest minds in the industry for thought-provoking seminars, discussions and a multitude of networking opportunities.

Find more information and secure your spot for the 2025 Boating Industry Elevate Summit at www.BoatingIndustryElevate.com.