The first three seconds: How boat dealers can cut through chaos and connect

By David Gee

There’s no sugarcoating it—this is a tough market.

Showroom traffic is sluggish. Interest rates are high. Tariffs are back in the conversation. And consumer confidence? Let’s just say it’s idling in neutral.

In an environment like this, every lead matters. Every customer interaction counts. And every single touchpoint—whether it’s an email, a follow-up call, or a handshake on the dock—needs to hit.

As a former TV news anchor and reporter, I was always mindful that our audience had their fingers on the remote – both literally and figuratively. Everyone in the newsroom knows you only have a few seconds to hook viewers, to offer something of value to them, and quickly create an emotional connection that earns their time and attention.

The same goes for you. Google engineers say it takes the average person about 2.6 seconds to make the decision to scroll further and deeper or click away.

And the clock is running on our in-person interactions as well.

In this market, those precious seconds could mean the difference between a lost opportunity and a sold boat. Here’s how to make those moments count.

1. Start with them, not you

A struggling dealer once showed me their email campaigns. Every one of them began with “We’re excited to offer…” or “Our team is proud to announce…”

That’s fine—if you’re the one buying the boat.

But customers don’t care what you’re excited about. They care about how you understand their needs, fears, and dreams. Start your conversations, ads, and sales outreach with language that proves you “get” them.

Instead of: “We have new models in stock!”

Try: “Still waiting for the right boat—and the right price? Here’s what’s changed this week.”

2. Rehearse your emotional hook

No one walks into a dealership looking for 28 feet of fiberglass with 14 cupholders, 1,500 watts of audio and 250-horsepower. Those things – features and specs – will certainly enter the conversation at some point. But that’s not what sells. And that’s not what you should sell.

Customers are looking for freedom. Connection. Escape. For a family memory making machine. That’s what you’re selling!

The best salespeople articulate what that boat means to the buyer in emotional terms.

So, ask yourself: What’s the emotional “why” behind the boat you’re showing? Then use that in the first few seconds of your demo, your ad, your phone calls and your showroom interactions.

For example: “Let me show you the spot where the grandkids are going to fight over who sits next.”

3. Make every touchpoint count

When sales slow, the temptation is to “check in.” But generic follow-ups waste time and erode attention. Instead, make every interaction deliberate and purposeful. Prove you’ve been thinking about them.

Reference a past conversation: “You mentioned your wife loves sunsets—here’s a new aft layout I think she’ll love.”

Use a subject line that creates curiosity: “You’ll want to see what just arrived…”

Drop a 15-second video message. Show the boat. Mention them by name. Be real.

These aren’t gimmicks. They’re trust signals. In a slow market, trust sells more than torque.

4. Become a curator, not just a closer

In today’s climate, not every lead is ready to buy now. But they may be ready to learn. So instead of hard pitching every time, offer insight:

“Here’s what we’re seeing with financing right now.”

“Top three questions other buyers are asking this month.”

“Here’s a smarter way to trade up.”

Position yourself as a guide, not a salesperson. When the buyer is ready, they’ll remember who helped, not who hounded.

Final thought: Attention is earned

You don’t need more foot traffic. You need to maximize the attention of the people who are already in your orbit.

This isn’t about tricks or pressure tactics. It’s about learning how to create immediate emotional connections—in your words, your body language, and your presence.

Because in this environment, you’re not just selling boats. You’re selling peace of mind. You’re selling confidence.

And that sale starts the second someone sees your name—online or in person.

Make that moment count.

David Gee is the host of the Boating Industry Insider podcast, and the former editor-in-chief of Boating Industry. He is a professional keynote speaker and consultant and author of the 3 Second Selling sales and marketing platform.