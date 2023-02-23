NMRA welcomes new board

The National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) has announced its new officers and board of directors.

Taking the helm as NMRA President is Aaron Freeman of Tideline Marketing. Joining Aaron is Mark Goodman, Vice President (SGL Sales & Marketing), Craig Cochran, Secretary (GSW & Associates) and Mike Steiner, Treasurer (West Coast Sales).

The NMRA Board of Directors includes returning board members Rob Guerrieri (Atlantic Marketing Company) and Kurt Fromherz (Waters & David Company). Joining Rob and Kurt on the NMRA Board are Jack Groseclose (North Pacific Marketing), Chris Martorana (The Merifield Company), Nick Gove (Midwest Outdoor Marketing) and Jim Cermak (Thundercat Marketing).