Avalon and Tahoe select Fusion Entertainment for marine audio packages

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., announced that Avalon and Tahoe Manufacturing selected Fusion Entertainment to exclusively supply marine entertainment audio packages for its entire line of pontoons starting with model year 2021.

Avalon announced to dealers that it will fully integrate Fusion Entertainment stereos, speakers, and amplifiers as a standard fit in each level of its high-performance, luxury pontoons, as well as select Garmin marine electronics on various models.

“We are proud to continue growing our OEM portfolio with premium pontoons through our innovative solutions and unmatched quality,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Together with Avalon, we are confident that boat owners will enjoy the lasting benefit and sophisticated style of our marine electronics and entertainment systems aboard their pontoons, whether it’s on morning fishing trips or a relaxing sunset cruise.”

“Avalon & Tahoe looks forward to the full integration of Fusion marine entertainment products in our selection of 2021 product offering,” said Jim Wolf, Avalon and Tahoe Manufacturing president and CEO. “Our vertical integration strategy, coupled with our dedication to innovation and strong supplier partnerships, have all contributed to our unparalleled industry growth over past several years. You can’t offer the highest quality products unless you are continually evaluating the supply base and partnering with those who provide only the very best components. Garmin and Fusion impressed us with the ability to supply full range of electronics for each level of our leading boat designs, and we know that customers will be pleased to see the coming audio solutions as well.”