Bass Pro Shops acquires Hobie

Bass Pro Shops and White River Marine Group have acquired water sports brand Hobie. Hobie production will return from Mexico to Lebanon, Missouri, near the birthplace of Bass Pro Shops in the Ozark Mountains.

“Uniting with Hobie is a very proud day in our company’s history. We extend Hobie dealers a warm welcome to our White River Family,” said Johnny Morris, founder and lead outfitter of Bass Pro Shops, and Bryan Niketh, president of manufacturing at White River Mairne Group. “We are deeply committed to Hobie and supporting its dealer network as we embark on a very bright future together.”

“We’re proud to see Bass Pro Shops and White River Marine Group deepening their commitment to Missouri through this expansion,” said Governor Mike Kehoe. “This investment is strengthening the community of Lebanon while contributing to Missouri’s reputation as a prime destination for both business and outdoor adventure.”