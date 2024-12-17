Lightspeed names Marine Excellence and Innovation Award winners

Lightspeed announced the winners of the 2024 Marine Dealership RECT (Repair Event Cycle Time) Excellence Awards and the inaugural Marine Innovator of the Year Award, presented at MRAA’s Dealer Week in Orlando, Fla. These awards celebrate exceptional contributions to the marine industry, recognizing dealerships and OEMs who excel in operational efficiency and innovation.

2024 Marine Dealership RECT Excellence Award Winners:

• Spicer’s Boat City

• Action Water Sports Hudsonville

• Bosun’s – Mashpee

• Waterfront Marine – Somers Point

• Destin Sunrise Marine

These dealerships have shown remarkable dedication to improving repair cycle times, driving operational efficiencies, and delivering outstanding customer experiences.

2024 Marine Innovator of the Year Award: Yamaha Marine

Lightspeed also recognized Yamaha Marine as the Marine Innovator of the Year for their continued commitment to advancing innovation and supporting dealership efficiency. Yamaha Marine has established itself as an active partner, with over 30 integrations. In 2024, they added several significant advancements, including HIN Decoding, Warranty Registration, and Service Warranty Claims, further enhancing their integration capabilities and improving the dealership experience.

Brian Provost, CEO of Lightspeed, shared, “The winners of this year’s Marine RECT Excellence Awards and Yamaha Marine’s recognition as Innovator of the Year embody the spirit of progress in the marine industry. Their focus on innovation and operational excellence is reshaping the future of marine dealerships, and we’re excited to celebrate their achievements.”

Rob Grant, Associate Director, OEM Business Development at Lightspeed, added, “Yamaha Marine’s proactive approach to innovation and their seamless integrations with Lightspeed have been instrumental in enhancing operational efficiency across the board. Their continuous efforts to improve both dealer and consumer experiences make them a deserving recipient of the Marine Innovator of the Year Award. We are proud to partner with them as they lead the way in driving the future of the marine industry.”

The Marine RECT Excellence Awards and Marine Innovator of the Year Award highlight the ongoing efforts to raise the bar for excellence in the marine industry, fostering better outcomes for dealerships and their customers.

For more information about Lightspeed and the Marine RECT Excellence Awards, visit www.lightspeeddms.com.