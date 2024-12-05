Raymarine collaborates with WATCHIT Collision Prevention System

Raymarine announced its new collaboration with WATCHIT. As part of the collaboration, WATCHIT’s advanced anti-collision technology will be combined with Raymarine’s chartplotters, and Raymarine LightHouse Charts have been designated as the official map supplier for WATCHIT.



WATCHIT’s integration with Raymarine’s Axiom chartplotters offers boaters an unprecedented level of situational awareness and safety on the water, enhancing the capabilities of Raymarine’s already robust display systems. In a separate agreement, Raymarine’s LightHouse Charts have been selected as the official map supplier for all WATCHIT systems.



Using sophisticated algorithms and sensor fusion, WATCHIT’s Smart Collision Prevention System is inspired by automotive safety technology, bringing advanced protection to the marine environment. It analyzes a boat’s existing data to provide timely warnings before a collision occurs. The WATCHIT system offers comprehensive safety coverage – from collision avoidance to grounding prevention – all in one integrated solution. By combining with Raymarine’s chartplotters, boaters now have access to a complete safety ecosystem at their fingertips.



“At Raymarine, we’re committed to making boaters’ time on the water safer and more enjoyable,” said Michelle Hildyard, VP of Operations at Raymarine. “Our collaboration with WATCHIT aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver seamless and open integration with new products and technology, ultimately simplifying the boating experience for our Axiom users.”



“Our collaboration with Raymarine marks a significant milestone in marine safety technology,” said Tal Duvdevany, CEO of WATCHIT. “By integrating our Smart Collision Prevention System with Raymarine’s industry-leading chartplotters and adopting their LightHouse Charts, we’re providing boaters with an unparalleled safety solution that’s both intuitive and comprehensive.”



The WATCHIT-Raymarine integration is now available for compatible Axiom chartplotters. Additionally, WATCHIT systems across various platforms will now feature Raymarine LightHouse Charts as their standard mapping solution.