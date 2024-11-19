Highfield Boats names global product manager

Highfield Boats recently announced that Steve Harrison will step up to the new role of Global Product Manager, as the company is set to significantly accelerate its future product development efforts.



Harrison, working closely with the existing Highfield team, will implement both structure and strategy to drive this ambitious initiative forward. He has over 25 years of marine trade experience and has been with Highfield Boats since its inception. His market and product knowledge, along with his intimate understanding of the core values of the Highfield brand, make him the ideal candidate to meet the changing needs of the evolving marine market.



“I am very excited to be at the forefront of the next phase of development for the Highfield brand, comments Steve Harrison. “It is exciting to think that despite the success we have achieved already, we are only at the beginning of our journey.”



Julien Carussi, CEO of Highfield Boats, says “Steve’s experience and passion make him an ideal fit for this role. I am confident that, under his leadership, the company will continue to advance, delivering innovative and exciting products.”



