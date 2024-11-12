Navico Group unveils new Experience Center in Spain

Navico Group, supplier of integrated systems and products for the marine and RV industries, announced a new Experience Center in Alicante, Spain. Designed to deliver immersive, hands-on experiences, this new facility offers customers an opportunity to explore Navico Group’s diverse product portfolio in an interactive environment.

“Our new Experience Center marks an exciting milestone for Navico Group, providing a space where our customers can engage with our solutions in a truly transformative way,” said Ton De Winter, EMEA President, Navico Group. ““This facility represents our commitment to equipping our partners with the tools and knowledge they need to enhance their service offerings and, ultimately, better serve the end consumer. The positive feedback we received during our recent Customer Conference in October highlights the value of this center as a collaborative space for innovation.”

What was once a shared office space for Navico Group employees has been transformed into a vibrant hub featuring training rooms and an expansive showroom. This versatile space will not only train customers in sales and service but also serve as a venue for internal training meetings, fostering face-to-face connections and product knowledge among employees. While the Experience Center is primarily focused on B2B support and will not be open to the public, Navico said its impact will be far-reaching.

To celebrate the official opening, Navico Group welcomed customers from across Europe to an exciting three-day conference. Attendees had the opportunity to interact with leadership, dive into hands-on workshops and on-water demonstrations, and hold one-on-one meetings with the sales and product teams to strategize for the year ahead.

“This conference emphasized the importance of face-to-face interactions in strengthening relationships with our customers and staff. We believe these connections will foster long-term partnerships and ultimately deliver better experiences on the water, on the road and beyond,” added De Winter.