BoatUS, NWSA seek women’s sailing award nominations

The National Women’s Sailing Association (NWSA) and Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) have opened nominations for the 2025 BoatUS/NWSA Leadership in Women’s Sailing Award. Since 1999 the national award has sought to recognize an individual with a record of achievement in inspiring, educating and enriching the lives of women through sailing. Past recipients have included sailing instructors, writers, sailboat racers and cruisers, marine industry professionals and boating club leaders from a wide variety of professions.

Nominations are being accepted at the NWSA award website WomenSailing.org/leadership-in-womens-sailing-award through February 1, 2025, while questions may be directed to Leadership@WomenSailing.org. The 2025 recipient will be announced at the Annual National Women’s Sailing Association Conference Luncheon in St. Petersburg, Florida on June 7, 2025.

“We are proud to recognize the contributions women have made to the sailing community and encouraging women’s participation in the sport,” NWSA President Debby Grimm said.

Speaking to NWSA’s partnership with BoatUS, Grimm added, “We seek to introduce more women to sailing, a lifetime sport and healthy lifestyle to share with others. Sailing teaches leadership skills, STEM skills, teambuilding and promotes enjoyment of nature and the responsibility. Both of our organizations help nurture the skills and sense of community to help sailors grow through their boating lives.”