International Electric Marine Association unveils Barcelona HQ plans

The International Electric Marine Association (IEMA) has announced that it will be establishing its new headquarters in Barcelona, starting January 2025. The decision, approved by the IEMA board of directors, was driven by several strategic factors: Barcelona’s proximity to the heart of maritime innovation in the EU, its closeness to international regulatory bodies like the International Marine Organization (IMO) and the International Standardization Organization (ISO), and the city’s strong global leadership, particularly through its major public infrastructure hub, the Port of Barcelona.

IEMA will continue to operate through its regional representatives across four continents, with plans to establish full-time offices in the US, EU, China, and the South Pacific to support its global operations.

Since its launch in September 2023, IEMA has rapidly grown into a key player in the electric marine industry, attracting over 80 members worldwide. These members include top industry commercial and recreational names including Torqeedo-Yamaha, Honda R&D, Genevos and Navalt; infrastructure leaders Port of Barcelona; shore power solutions provider Kempower; electric outboard motor maker ePropulsion; drivetrain manufacturers Vita Power, and battery technology specialists CATL and Kreisel.

The new Barcelona headquarters will oversee IEMA’s global agenda, with a focus on membership services, project management, events, and partnerships.

Adria Jover, President of IEMA, shared his excitement about the move, stating, “Barcelona is a worldwide port and a global brand, with an unequivocal commitment to decarbonization. We believe IEMA will have the best platform to fully develop its potential and address its international agenda.”